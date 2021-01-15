In-Person and Virtual Pharma Partnering Combined

HEIDELBERG, Germany, January 15, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- With completely new algorithms running behind the scenes four new Marketplaces for Pharma Business Opportunities have been confirmed by the Heidelberg, Germany, based RauCon GmbH & Co. KG. Each Marketplace is an online exchange for pharma business opportunities and a platform to arrange either real (in-person) or virtual (video) business meetings, or both. Each features a two-days on-site event for one-on-one meetings which is embedded in two video meeting weeks before and after the event, a unique concept for partnering events:

euroPLX 75 Lisbon (Portugal) March 15 + 16, 2021 Hotel Cascais Miragem, Cascais (near Lisbon) Current maximum number of on-site attendees: 240

euroPLX 76 Noordwijk (Netherlands) June 14 + 15, 2021 Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin Current maximum number of on-site attendees: 180

euroPLX 77 Brussels (Belgium) November 22 + 23, 2021 Steigenberger The Wiltcher's Maximum number of on-site attendees: 200

asiaPLX 1 Singapore (Singapore) February 21 + 22, 2022 Swissôtel The Stamford Maximum number of attendees: 325

Owing to imposed corona restrictions the maximum acceptable number of participants for euroPLX 75 Lisbon and euroPLX 76 Noordwijk is much lower than usual; this number could increase or decrease over time. The number of video participants is not limited.

The new format allows registrants to hold pre-event video meetings with other company representatives in order to clarify whether or not a personal, on-site meeting makes sense, thereby increasing effectiveness. It also allows to efficiently prepare for a personal on-site meeting and to clear up pertinent questions beforehand. The post-event video meetings period allows for follow-up meetings or additional, stand-alone meetings. All this is organised and executed in the new online system within an secure environment.

The new Marketplace for Pharma Business Opportunities is attended by top business development executives of drug developing, producing or marketing companies from all over the world and is based on a partnering concept which was introduced for the first time by RauCon as early as 1995. Details at www.raucon.com.

Contact

Dr. Norbert Rau nr@raucon.com +49 6221 4262960

