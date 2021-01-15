South Africa‘s Workshop17 starts new year as a global awards finalist & announces plans for a new workspace concept in Joburg

South Africa’s leading flexible workspace solutions provider, Workshop17 (https://Workshop17.co.za) has kick-started the new year on a high note by bagging a global finalist position in the Global Startup Awards (Bit.ly/2XKeRTD) the largest independent startup ecosystem competition. As the regional winner of the 2019 season from the Southern Africa Startup Awards (Southern Africa’s Best Co-working Space), Workshop17 will be going up against 5 other inspiring ecosystem players and startups in the Best Co-working Space category.

“We are very honoured to receive this recognition and extremely excited to be given the opportunity to compete on a global level with game-changing co-working space providers from across the world,” says Paul Keursten, CEO and Co-Founder of Workshop17.

The Global Startup Awards Grand Finale takes place every 2 years with the aim to find and recognize selected future-shapers in various industries that have all shown outstanding achievements in business and service to their respective communities. This year’s online award show will be taking place on 27 January 2021 and members of the public can vote (Bit.ly/3igtibs) for their favourite finalists until 21 January 2021.

Expanding existing footprint

Another highlight for Workshop17 is the opening of its new The Bank facility in the trendy suburb of Rosebank in Johannesburg which is scheduled for March. This will be the sixth addition to the company’s existing footprint of central business district and suburban state-of-the-art facilities.

The prolonged impact of Covid-19, in particular the need for social distancing, has caused entrepreneurs and corporates to look for new ways of working, as well as alternative workspaces that are flexible, aspirational and affordable. “Companies are looking for solutions that fit the New Normal, where working from home is combined with coming to an office to meet, work together, build culture and be inspired” says Keursten.

The launch of The Bank provides an opportunity for Workshop17 to respond to the growing customer demand for workspaces in suburban areas which have grown in popularity as they are both central, and closer to the homes of many.

An exciting new approach

The Bank is an exciting and unique fusion of work, leisure, hospitality and food & drinks. Workshop17 members will enjoy preferential rates at IHG’s boutique hotel, Voco, and their guests will have the convenience of the benefits available at Workshop17 such as flexible use of offices, boardrooms, and enterprise grade Wi-Fi to name a few.

Workshop17 will also work closely with the exciting new restaurant coming into The Bank: Proud Mary. The eatery will trade seven days a week for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and everything in-between with an offering of nostalgic café food, coal-fired grills, and a unique chef’s bar where you can engage with the chefs at work. Valet parking and concierge services complement the offering in The Bank. The combination of Workshop17, Voco and Proud Mary creates a truly multi-functional offering and an integrated member experience.

“With feedback from our customers in mind, The Bank will have less hot desking than our other sites, and more dedicated offices of various sizes which are suited for use full-time by corporates or SMME’s; or for remote workers who need a convenient space for group status check-ins and brainstorming,” says Keursten.

All of Workshop17’s locations are well known for their unique and quality handcrafted pieces from local designers. The new facility is no different, with the continuation of support for local manufacturing in its various interior design features.

The future of work

For Keursten, the office of the future is no longer a specific space in one building, but a combination of physical spaces and virtual office resources for meetings, planning and collaboration.

Keursten concludes, “Our vision is to support South Africans to be more productive wherever they are by providing the necessary physical and digital resources. To meet the moment, our catalogue boasts physical and virtual offices, boardrooms, hospitality services, as well as enterprise technology solutions and solutions for workspaces in the home.”

For more information please visit www.Workshop17.co.za/.

More about the Global Startup Awards (GSA): Started in Denmark in 2012, the Global Startup Awards (www.GlobalStartupAwards.com) is the largest independent startup ecosystem competition with the mission to find, recognize and connect the future-shapers of the digital age from all around the world. The Awards currently cover over 105 countries of three continents. This year’s Awards show will be streamed online on 27 January 2021, 13:30 pm - 15:00 pm (CET). National communities can vote through the public voting process (Bit.ly/3igtibs).

Workshop17 won the award for Best Co-working Space in South Africa in 2018 and 2019, as well as regional Award for Southern Africa in 2019.

More about Workshop17: Passionate about building strong business and entrepreneurial communities, Workshop17 (https://Workshop17.co.za) opened its first co-working space in 2012 in Maboneng, Johannesburg. Currently, the company offers an extensive portfolio of high-quality, affordable, collaborative workspaces across South Africa that host over 1 700 members – SMEs, freelancers, nomadic workers and a growing number of corporates.

Winner of various industry Awards, the brand believes its success is not just linked to the quality and cost-effectiveness of its workspaces, but also its focus to create thriving communities of supportive and like-minded people.