Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,835 in the last 365 days.

2021 Corporate Calendar

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 15 January 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (the “Company”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today the following corporate calendar for year 20211:

Earnings Releases

2 February 2021 - Group results for 4th quarter and full-year 2020
4 May 2021 - Group results for 1st quarter 2021
2 August 2021 - Group results for 2nd quarter 2021
2 November 2021 - Group results for 3rd quarter 2021


A conference call for financial analysts is also planned on the date of each earnings release. Listen only live webcasts of the presentations as well as related materials will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com).

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2020 financial statements is scheduled for April 15, 2021.

The 2021 corporate calendar is available on the Company’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com).

[1] The Calendar is consistent with the Company’s practice of providing quarterly financial information.

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

2021 Corporate Calendar

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.