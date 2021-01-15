St. Johnsbury/Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/14/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kenyon Road in Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Amy Sevene

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/14/2021 at approximately 2315 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a family fight on Kenyon Road in Bradford, VT. After speaking with both parties, preliminary investigation revealed that Amy Sevene caused bodily harm to a household member. Sevene was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and was subsequently released with conditions and a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 1/15/2021.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/15/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.