Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,889 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury/Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/14/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kenyon Road in Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Amy Sevene                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/14/2021 at approximately 2315 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a family fight on Kenyon Road in Bradford, VT. After speaking with both parties, preliminary investigation revealed that Amy Sevene caused bodily harm to a household member. Sevene was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and was subsequently released with conditions and a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 1/15/2021.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/15/2021 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury/Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.