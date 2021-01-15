St. Johnsbury/Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400216
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/14/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kenyon Road in Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Amy Sevene
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/14/2021 at approximately 2315 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a family fight on Kenyon Road in Bradford, VT. After speaking with both parties, preliminary investigation revealed that Amy Sevene caused bodily harm to a household member. Sevene was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and was subsequently released with conditions and a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 1/15/2021.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/15/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.