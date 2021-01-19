AFRICA'S FLOWER INDUSTRY GETS NEW ALTERNATIVE TO FLORAL FOAM FROM N. AMERICA FOR FLORISTS WANTING TO PROTECT THE PLANET
FIRST ECO-FRIENDLY REPLACEMENT IN 65 YEARS FOR FLORAL FOAM A HIT WITH LEADING FLORISTS AND FLORAL MAGAZINES
I wanted to make a difference and I’m pleased to offer florists an alternative to floral foam that is reusable, recyclable and eco-friendly.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFRICA'S FLOWER INDUSTRY GETS GAME CHANGING ALTERNATIVE TO FLORAL FOAM FROM NORTH AMERICA FOR FLORISTS WANTING TO PROTECT THE PLANET
— James Wong, Inventor & CEO / FloraGUPPY Inc. Canada
CAPE TOWN, South Africa. Africa’s growing floral industry is getting the first eco-friendly alternative in 65 years to green floral foam - an industry staple. The product, called the FloraGUPPY, has created a buzz in the industry as a replacement for foam and been praised by trade magazines in the UK, Europe, the USA and Canada.
FloraGUPPY inventor, James Wong of Vancouver, Canada, says, “We’re extremely pleased to be able to offer Africa's flower industry an eco-friendly product for florists seeking ways to protect the planet. We have agreed to have a Cape Town floral company which shares our concern for sustainability – Mabel M. Florals - be our lead distributor on the continent.” Africa is now one of the world's top sources for flowers led by Kenya - one of the three countries in East Africa growing flowers. Mabel Maposa says, "The FloraGUPPY is better for the planet than foam and it’s a money and time-saver.”
The FloraGUPPY is receiving rave reviews in London, New York, LA, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Cape Town and other global centres among eco-friendly florists. The game-changing ‘FloraGUPPY’ has become an overnight sensation at consumer and trade flower shows. Schools teaching floristry in Europe and the U.S have made it a teaching module. Its introduction comes at a time when the UK's Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has banned floral foam from all its flower shows including the world's most important show held annually at Chelsea and attended by Queen Elizabeth and the Royal family. One of England's major publishers has called for a foam ban in its newest publication, the Flower Patch. The magazine calls the floraGUPPY, "...Clever..." and praises it in a section headlined, "Say Goodbye to Floral Foam."
The UK’s Flower Arranger magazine, the official publication of NAFAS (the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies) recommends it. Canada’s Ontario Gardener magazine, writes, “It’s a simple design whose time has come.” Austria’s leading floral magazine, Gardener + Florist has featured it along with FlowersandCents and FloralDaily. One of the UK’s oldest floral magazines - The Florist - says, ”New Eco-Friendly flower product gains popularity” and “…has become a teaching module at some flower schools." In America, GreenPROFIT magazine described it this way, “Saves time/money and the environment.” And social media has also taken note of it. Washington area florist Michaela Gosar has mentioned the FloraGUPPY to her 45,000 followers.
On the face of it, it looks like nothing more than a plastic sphere with 58 holes of various sizes. So, what’s so great about the FloraGUPPY? Just that it’s a new, revolutionary, alternative to floral foam first introduced in 1954. (At the time it was regarded as a marvellous and useful innovation and over time it became a valuable staple.)
One florist called the FloraGUPPY the modern ‘post-it note of the floral industry’. It’s light, multi-functional and reusable. Wong says, florists concerned about the future of the planet who are shifting away from floral foam, are embracing the FloraGUPPY. "I wanted to make a difference and I’m pleased to offer them something that is reusable, recyclable and eco-friendly,” says Wong.
It’s a hit with eco-minded florists at a time when magazines and newspapers
are running headlines like this one in the Times of London: “Florists are Ditching Plastic Floral Foam for Eco Alternatives.” Some of their social media comments regarding the FloraGUPPY include: “The flowers last longer than in foam…and I don’t feel guilty by using it.” “My clients are…happy that we are an Eco-friendly florist….” “… here in Italy we have started to use the GUPPY for the health of our planet.” “…floraguppy is the present and the future for the industry…" Many florists like it because they say it saves them time and money.
His product has caught on with florists over the globe whose comments include: “Clever Invention”, “Awesome”, “Game-changer”, “Best invention ever!”
The ‘FloraGUPPY has been used by Helen Chambers - one of six marquee florists invited to compete in a special show at the Covent Gardens during the 2019 British Flowers Week. Helen used a bagful of FloraGUPPIES for her elaborate display which was viewed by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who crowned the winner.
The game-changing FloraGUPPY is versatile, comes as two interlocking halves, can be moulded and reshaped in warm water and can be used for fresh cut, silk, paper craft and specialty plants like orchids.
