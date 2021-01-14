Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nasdaq Halts Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (Nasdaq: GBNY) at 17:10:16 Eastern Time on January 14, 2021, for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $10.01.

Trading will remain halted until Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

 


