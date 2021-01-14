Portwell Announces PCOM-B655VGL, the Latest Addition to Its Enriched COM Express® Product Portfolio
PCOM-B655VGL Features Intel® 10th Generation Core™ i3/i5/i7/i9 Desktop Processors and Intel® Q470E/W480E Chipset (Formerly Comet Lake S)
The important take-away for our customers is that PCOM-B655VGL provides a quick update to the latest Intel microprocessor with accelerated graphic processing and overall power consumption”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, has launched PCOM-B655VGL, a new COM Express Type 6 module. According to Maria Yang, American Portwell Technology’s product marketing engineer, PCOM-B655VGL is powered by Intel’s 10th Generation Core i3/i5/i7/i9 desktop processors and Intel Q470E/W480E chipset to provide optimized computing performance and power consumption.
“Featuring up to 10 cores/20 threads with a low 35W TDP in LGA1200 socket,” says Yang, “the basic form factor offers long life product support of 10+ years and can support multiple displays including DP, HDMI, LVDS and VGA. PCOM-B655VGL can deliver superior performance in various environments, making it the optimal choice for applications such as industrial automation, communication, gaming, networking, IoT, medical equipment, transportation, smart retail, automated test equipment and much more.”
Significantly Improved Performance, Flexibility and Longevity
At a mere 125mm x 95mm, the new PCOM-B655VGL COM Express Type 6 basic module packs a powerful range of features, including the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processors, which enable up to 31 percent enhanced multi-tasking performance and as much as 11 percent better performance on single-thread compute-intensive applications compared to previous generation; dual channel DDR4 ECC/Non-ECC SO-DIMM 2933 MHz up to 32GB; supports 3 x DDI (DP/HDMI), 1 x VGA and 1 x eDP (LVDS); 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 8 x USB 2.0; 4 x SATA III, 1 x PCIe x16 Gen 3 and 8 x PCIe x1 Gen 3; 2 x UART; 1 x Gigabit Ethernet; a temperature range of 0-60° C; TPM 2.0; AT/ATX mode; 10+ years product lifespan.
Total Solution with Carrier Board Design and Manufacture Service
There are a wide range of COMe carrier boards in Portwell’s product portfolio. With these carrier boards, customers can easily and quickly start to test the new COMe module products and develop applications or software. In addition, Portwell is able to provide services to clients in the design, development and manufacture of custom carrier boards. Customers will benefit from Portwell’s experience and know-how in computer hardware design, flexible and quality manufacturing, and be able to meet their time-to-market targets.
“The important take-away for our customers,” says Robert Feng, senior product marketing director for American Portwell Technology, Inc. “is that PCOM-B655VGL provides a quick update to the latest Intel microprocessor with accelerated graphic processing and overall power consumption, all of which enables quick time-to-market for OEM customers’ products. Plus,” he adds, “Portwell’s ability to consistently provide the most up-to-date technology and features has resulted in the company taking its place as the leading COM Express solutions provider for the embedded computing market. This means that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with an industry leader, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”
