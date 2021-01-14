AGCO Sponsors Georgia Ag Experience

Georgia Foundation for Agriculture’s mobile classroom will take farms to schools throughout the state

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, announced today its sponsorship of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture’s Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom. Beginning this month, the Georgia Ag Experience will travel to elementary schools and ag events across Georgia to provide a virtual field trip to the farm.



The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) created the mobile classroom, which is housed in a 36-foot trailer, to give third through fifth-grade students and the public a chance to visit a poultry house, cattle pasture, stand of timber, horticulture nursery, a produce stand full of fresh Georgia fruit, vegetables and pecans, cotton and peanut fields.

“AGCO is thrilled to help the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture communicate the importance of farming and the agriculture industry to Georgia’s students in such a vibrant and interesting manner,” said Ash Alt, AGCO field execution manager. “The mobile classroom’s message is especially timely these days, as agriculture enters a much more technology-enabled era and needs today’s students focusing on tomorrow’s farming and engineering careers.”

Educational information regarding Georgia agriculture and farming careers is conveyed via colorful and interactive displays, including a simulated cockpit of the AGCO’s Fendt® 1050, one of agriculture’s most powerful standard tractors. Students will learn how farmers plant and harvest their crops, take care of their animals and preserve the natural resources on their farms. All exhibits and lessons that are part of the Georgia Ag Experience have been professionally designed to meet science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) standards.

“The majority of Georgia’s residents are more than three generations removed from living on a farm and have little to no first-hand knowledge of how farmers grow their food, cotton for clothes, or timber for paper and lumber. This mobile classroom provides students and adults who have never visited a farm a chance to experience Georgia agriculture,” said Lily Baucom, GFA executive director. “This was an enormous undertaking for our foundation, and we are so grateful to the many sponsors who have partnered with us to make the Georgia Ag Experience a reality.”

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is partnering with county Farm Bureau offices across the state to arrange local mobile classroom visits. County Farm Bureau staff, teachers or school representatives interested in booking the Georgia Ag Experience for a school or community event, may visit gfb.ag/experienceplanavisit to access instructions for scheduling a visit and a list of dates the mobile classroom will be available across the state in 2021.

Teachers or school representatives interested in working with their county Farm Bureaus to bring the Georgia Ag Experience to their school should first contact their local Farm Bureau office. Visit gfb.ag/contact to access your local Farm Bureau’s contact information.

For more information about the Georgia Ag Experience and a list of the ag organizations, agribusinesses and Georgia commodity commissions that are generously supporting the mobile ag classroom visit georgiaagexperience.org. Visit gfb.ag/GAEclassroomvirtualtour to tour the classroom.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bob Blakely, AGCO | Bob.Blakely@AGCOCorp.com | 770.232.8018

Lily Baucom, GFA | info@gafoundation.org | 478.405.3461

©2020, AGCO Corporation. Fendt is a registered trademark of AGCO.

About The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders for success in Georgia agriculture. The GFA works with Georgia Farm Bureau and other Georgia agricultural and educational organizations to achieve its mission. The foundation offers scholarships to students pursuing agricultural careers, funds leadership development programs and projects that increase the public’s understanding of agriculture. To make a tax-deductible donation, learn more about the foundation or the scholarships, visit www.gafoundationag.org or contact Lily Baucom at info@gafoundation.org or 478-405-3461.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit https://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f00085b0-b6d7-4ef6-95e7-9f180273f9c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9834e7bb-dc42-48bc-9028-a5d3042ad3b2