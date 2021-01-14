Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,848 in the last 365 days.

AMERISAFE Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- DERIDDER, La., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:30AM Eastern time.

What: AMERISAFE 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time
How: Live via phone – by dialing 786-789-4861, Conference Code 8160061
Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below
Where: www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company website

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.


Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
AMERISAFE
337.463.9052

Primary Logo

You just read:

AMERISAFE Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.