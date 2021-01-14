VIDEO: Attorney General Moody and FLHSMV Shift Anti-Human Trafficking Campaign into High Gear
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “In preparation of next month’s Super Bowl in Tampa, we are shifting our Highway Heroes campaign into high gear. Truck drivers play a vital role in the fight to end human trafficking. With more than 500,000 licensed commercial drivers in Florida, I am hopeful that this campaign will help us rescue victims and save lives. Thank you to all our Highway Heroes, who have been our eyes and ears on the road. With your support and participation in this lofty mission, we can end these heinous crimes and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”
FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said, “Florida’s truckers go above and beyond to serve our communities every day, and it is no surprise that so many drivers have eagerly stepped up to join in the fight to end human trafficking in our communities. Our goal is simple: to train as many Florida truckers as possible on spotting and reporting human trafficking – all to achieve our vision of a Safer Florida. We greatly appreciate the support of Attorney General Moody and each of our partners in this important and life-saving effort.”
Phase two of the Highway Heroes campaign includes a strategic multimedia outreach effort targeting the half a million Commercial Driver’s License holders in Florida, as well as additional outreach to drivers in the Tampa area during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV. Digital messages aimed at CDL holders through strategic ad placement encourages participation in training on learning how to spot, report and end this horrific crime. As part of the campaign, Attorney General Moody and FLHSMV will continue to push these messages through the end ofNational Human Trafficking Prevention Month, leading right up to Super Bowl LV, which will be played on Feb. 7 in Tampa.
Last October, Attorney General Moody and FLHSMV launchedphase one of the Highway Heroes campaign. The initial phase involved a social media campaign, outreach materials mailed to Florida’s CDL holders and a new website with resources to educate drivers on how to identify victims and report suspected human trafficking.
To view Attorney General Moody’s message to CDL holders, clickhere.
To view FLHSMV’s message, clickhere.
In less than three months, since the launch of phase one, the Attorney General’s Office and FLHSMV’s delivery of educational content and training has resulted in 3,323 Florida commercial truck drivers becoming Truckers Against Trafficking-certified—adding to the growing mobile army of more than 1 million transportation professionals nationwide that are able to assist law enforcement in the recognition and reporting of human trafficking.
Highway Heroes is one of the many human trafficking prevention efforts Attorney General Moody has initiated as Chair of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. The council consists of 15 members from law enforcement, prosecutors, legislators and experts in the health, education and social services fields who work to build on existing state and local partnerships to combat human trafficking.
For more information about the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, clickhere.
Commercial truck drivers are not the only Floridians who can gear up to combat human trafficking. Join the fight by learning how to spot and stop human trafficking atYouCanStopHT.com.
Anyone who suspects cases of human trafficking can contact local law enforcement and call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.