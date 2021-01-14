No-contact advisory issued for Sinclair Inlet, Dyes Inlet, Port Washington Narrows, and Portions of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap Shoreline, Kitsap County

On Jan. 13, Kitsap Public Health District issued a seven day no-contact advisory for Sinclair Inlet, Dyes Inlet, and Port Washington Narrows due to sewage overflows. Portions of Bainbridge Island and the North Kitsap Shoreline are under a no-contact advisory due to sewage overflows in King County. These advisories will be in place through Jan. 19.

Signs are posted at public access points to include Lions Field and Evergreen Park. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected areas.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated about water quality at your beaches by keeping up with us on our blog Fecal Matters, on Facebook, or join our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our acting BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.