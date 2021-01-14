Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,832 in the last 365 days.

Does Liberal Education Matter in the 21st Century?

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final session in the free, online series of talks tackling the hard issues around the future of education in Canada takes place on January 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST.

Series Coordinators are Paul Axelrod, Professor Emeritus, York University and Jason Ellis, Associate Professor, University of British Columbia.

This session turns to higher education, and asks “Does Liberal Education Matter in the 21st Century?Lorna Marsden, former President of York University, is joined on the panel by Paul Gooch, past president of Victoria University in the University of Toronto and author of Course Correction: A Map for the Distracted University; the University of Waterloo’s Ian Milligan, author of History in the Age of Abundance. How the Web is Transforming Historical Research; and Qiang Zha, York University professor and co-editor of International Status Anxiety and Higher Education: The Soviet Legacy in China and Russia. This Session will be chaired by Paul Axelrod, former dean of York University’s Faculty of Education.

Register for Session Four at www.EnochTurnerSchoolhouse.ca! All Sessions are recorded and available to everyone free of charge at www.EnochTurnerSchoolhouse.ca.

The Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with the registration number 11927 2862 RR0001. Its mission is to support the conservation, interpretation, and public enjoyment of the Schoolhouse; to develop and finance Schoolhouse education programs; to celebrate and promote the Schoolhouse, to build and maintain public support for the Schoolhouse.

Questions about Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Foundation: info@enochturnerschoolhouse.ca. The Schoolhouse is located at 106 Trinity Street Toronto, ON M5A 3C6.


Contacts:
Paul Axelrod, paxelrod@edu.yorku.ca 647-808-2997
Jason Ellis, j.ellis@ubc.ca @jasone_history
Lynne Kurylo, lkurylo@georgebrown.ca 416-415-5000, ext 3298
Leonard Knott, PR, leonard.knott@gmail.com 416-988-3290
Miriah Bough, miriah.bough@gmail.com 416-327-6997

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff46af7-2eea-4092-865a-e8d4b314a1a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf351cb1-fed1-4534-92e2-7de83a1259d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05d23b5e-5772-417c-ae59-d3e116d4ccbf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ba933a8-3eb8-4253-99e6-e890a3d56b73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8de969f2-dba7-449e-a233-dbb946ff7707


Primary Logo

Ian Milligan

University of Waterloo and author of History in the Age of Abundance. How the Web is Transforming Historical Research
Lorna Marsden

former President of York University
Paul Axelrod

Professor Emeritus, York University
Paul Gooch

Past president of Victoria University in the University of Toronto and author of Course Correction: A Map for the Distracted University
Qiang Zha

York University professor and co-editor of International Status Anxiety and Higher Education: The Soviet Legacy in China and Russia

You just read:

Does Liberal Education Matter in the 21st Century?

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.