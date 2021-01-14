NatureSweet® Continues to Strengthen its Board of Directors Adding Leading Retailer Experience

The grower of best-tasting and leading brand in tomatoes brings on a 3rd new Board Member since October

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com), the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables driven by the leading and best tasting brand on tomatoes, announced another addition to its Board of Directors. Suzanne Wade brings senior executive perspective from two leading retailers in both Wal-Mart and H-E-B, on top of a clear commitment to transforming lives, to further support NatureSweet’s rapid growth.

Suzanne’s professional career spans over 40 years. She spent 11 of those years at Wal-Mart serving as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Senior Vice President of Membership, Marketing and Administration for Sam’s Club. In 1997, she joined H-E-B as Group Vice President of Sales and Advertising and later added H-E-B Own Brand to her responsibilities. She also served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. For most of her H-E-B career, she led the Company’s largest operating division as President of San Antonio Food/Drug Stores, encompassing over 200 stores and 50,000+ H-E-B Partners. She culminated her career spearheading the H-E-B Partner Stock Plan, one of the largest employee stock-based plans in the country. “The values at NatureSweet are in line with mine – they do what is right with integrity – and they really are raising the bar for an entire industry. I could not be prouder to join the Board of an organization that knows who they are and are fearless in their fight to transform the lives of Agricultural workers”.

On top of her professional career, Suzanne has been recognized for her professional accomplishments and civic contributions by the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Tribute to Women Leadership Award, the North San Antonio Chamber Athena Award, the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame, and the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas Trefoil Honoree.

“Suzanne’s incredible perspective will help us raise the bar in our commitment to partner with our customers to change the way the packaged produce category operates, driving change not only on the sustained quality of the product, but also in the lives of the Agricultural workers,” said NatureSweet® CEO and President Rodolfo Spielmann, “her civic contributions and understanding of how important our Associates are to help making that success a reality is extremely aligned with the work we are doing in transforming the company from the best tasting snacking tomatoes to the single-source solution for greenhouse vegetables for our customers.”

“Suzanne’s experience is the perfect combination of strategy and hands-on approach to support NatureSweet’s unique position in the market,” said NatureSweet Executive Chairman Bryant Ambelang, “With its unique story of Unleashing the Power of People at the forefront of everything they do, she will no doubt help to support its transformation of the agricultural industry.”

With Suzanne’s addition, NatureSweet® has a deep Board, with expertise to support its rapid growth:

Bryant Ambelang – CEO, Silver Ventures and Executive Chairman, NatureSweet®

James F. “Fully” Clingman – Former President and Chief Operating Officer, H-E-B

Dale Tremblay – President and CEO, C.H. Guenther & Son

Kevin Murphy – Former President and CEO, Driscoll’s

Dan Burdett – Former Head of Digital Agriculture, Syngenta

Suzanne Wade – Former President of San Antonio Food/Drug Stores, H-E-B

Jordana Markman-Epstein – Chief Investment Officer, Silver Ventures

Frederic Steunou – CFO, NatureSweet®

Rodolfo Spielmann – President and CEO, NatureSweet®

