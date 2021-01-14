Integer’s Alden, N.Y. Location Breaks Ground on Building Expansion

/EIN News/ -- ~ Expansion to Significantly Increase Plant’s Production Capacity of Xcellion® Lithium Ion Rechargeable Batteries ~

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, today announced that its Alden, N.Y., facility recently broke ground on an expansion to accommodate new equipment that will substantially increase the plant’s production capacity of rechargeable Xcellion® Lithium Ion batteries. With more than 50 years experience, Integer is a worldwide leader in the design, development and manufacture of custom implantable batteries.

“Integer continues to make strategic investments to advance our state-of-the-art battery technology and increase capacity to support our customers’ needs,” said Joel Becker, president of Integer’s Cardiac Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation business. “This expansion will increase battery cell production capacity related to neuromodulation and cochlear applications.”

The project kicked off in mid-December 2020 and will add both production equipment and a build-out of Integer’s existing facility. The building expansion is projected to be completed in 2021 and will be followed by the installation and qualification of new, state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment.

The Xcellion® Lithium Ion rechargeable batteries produced in Alden power implantable pulse generators (IPGs) and other medical devices for use by Integer’s cardiac & neuromodulation customers. These devices deliver therapies such as spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation and left ventricular assist device treatments, as well as power external sound processing units for cochlear applications.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem® comprise the company’s brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

