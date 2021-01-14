HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on January 28, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28, 2021. A copy of the press release announcing the fourth quarter 2020 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.



About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, individuals, and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of September 30, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.5 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion and total deposits of $3.0 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

