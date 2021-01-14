Teslyar – A Masterful Design of Sustainable Solid Wood Docking Stations, Organizers, and Furniture

The company’s name comes from the Ukrainian word for a person who is a wood master craftsman.

WILMETTE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teslyar is pleased to announce the launch of its artisan-made sustainable solid wood organization and furniture collection.Sold throughout the World, Teslyar is an Illinois based business which creates high-quality solid wood pieces that are stunningly beautiful and practical. The company carefully manufactures their items from eco-friendly and sustainable wood, specifically docking stations, desk organizers, activity accessories, kitchenware and furniture.Recently, the company has launched its brand-new line of unique Walnut, Ash and Oak wood products that enable consumers to experience the unique pattern, feel, and smell of real wood. Each product’s shape, texture, and usability is carefully considered throughout the entire design process, with multiple variations being tested to ensure superior functionality and sustainability.“Unlike other manufacturers, we do not use plywood, veneer, or other inferior materials,” says founder of Teslyar, Roman Yaremchuk. “Additionally, we only employ highly-skilled European artisans who are well-respected and admired in their industry – ensuring our items will last for years to come.”Currently, Teslyar is offering a number of gorgeous pieces to its customers, including:• Multifunctional Wooden Desk Organizer with Docking Stand• Universal Wood Organizer Docking Station with 2 Pegs• Multifunctional Wood Docking Station & Desk Organizer with 3 Pegs• Wood Charging Station for Multiple Devices and Organizer• And more!Teslyar was recently featured in Good Housekeeping on their list of recommended Top 60 Gifts for Men For more information about Teslyar, or to view the company’s full collection, please visit www.teslyar.com About the CompanyTeslyar was founded with a mission to create functional wooden items that provide beauty and functionality to any home. In an age where many items are made of poor-quality materials, the company aims to focus on creating new and unique products which not only provide a functional use, but also an experience of creative design, texture, and feel of real wood.