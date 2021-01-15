Macro-influencers or Micro-influencers? – EIN – Brybe.com

Macro- or Micro-influencers Will Be the Best for Your Brand? Find Out Something More About Both These Types Here – on Yet Another Blog Post From Brybe.com!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ​Macro-influencers or micro-influencers? Which ones will be the best for your brand? Maybe both? Or maybe they all serve different purposes? Find out something more about both these types and get new knowledge for your company here – on yet another blog post from Brybe .com! But before we will begin, we should first introduce to you some basic definitions.Micro-influencersThe biggest group of influencers on social media, micro-influencers are known for being topic or industry experts. Since they really know their subject and are passionate about it, they have gained credibility and a very loyal audience. Micro-influencers have anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 followers and usually have some experience working with brands. What makes them most effective in terms of getting loyal followers are their “trust” factor – their followers know that they would never promote something that they don’t like or care about, so this could work in your brand’s favor if you can leverage the niche that made them “famous”.With micro-influencers, those smaller audiences feel much closer to that influencer than they would be to a celebrity. As a result, their followers can easily relate to them and trust their opinion as they would follow the advice of a friend or their neighbor. In other words, it is like word-of-mouth but a bit more measurable. What they lack in huge follower numbers they make up for in authenticity, relatable content, brand loyalty, and higher-quality content production in some cases.Micro-influencers – benefits:— Affordable for most brands— Diverse reach – where macro-influencers offer a large audience, using a group of micro-influencers can be beneficial to diversify your reach— High engagement rate— Higher quality of authentic content – not overly produced, but relatable to ordinary people— Niche audiences have a higher conversion rate— They will usually go the extra mile to create high-quality content and impress their brand partners— They deal with your product information directly and gain a deeper understanding of your brand, making their recommendations more credibleMicro-influencers – disadvantages:— Limited reach – one major disadvantage of working with micro-influencers is that they do have a limited reach, as they only have small audiences. If you — are a brand whose goal is brand awareness, then micro-influencers may not be your best option.— Difficult to find – it can be difficult to find the best influencer to work with. This is because you want to go for one with a following that matches your target audience, one with great content, a high engagement rate, and is still affordable. All these factors can be difficult to find in a single influencer.— Possible decreased quality – due to the increasing demand for influencers, some may be engaged by several brands, thus may end up compromising quality content in a bid to keep all of them happy. Some influencers may also focus on earning more, therefore, work with many brands, and not pay attention to detail and their campaign quality.— Fake followers – some micro-influencers, in a bid to get an opportunity to work with brands may use unscrupulous means, for instance, buying fake followers. Such influencers tend to have very low engagement rates, despite having relatively large audiences.— Time-consuming – we have already seen that to achieve results, you need to work with several influencers. This means that you need to communicate with all of them and see the different approaches that you need to take to achieve the desired results.Macro-influencersMacro influencers are basically famous people, either celebrities or social media personalities, with more than 100k followers. As a result, brands usually approach these macro-influencers to feature a product on their social media accounts, and this way the awareness and visibility of the brand increases. While micro-influencers have a closer and more engaged network, macro-influencers reach a much larger (and often very aspirational) audience.Macro-influencers could be called the happy medium between micro-, and mega-influencers (world-famous celebrities), as you really get the best of both worlds with them. They often have large, yet engaged, audiences, and work well for brands looking to advertise to a specific niche. So, if you are trying to target a certain audience but still want to target the masses, macro-influencers would be your best bet.Macro-influencers – benefits:— A high value in brand association with celebrities— An opportunity to reach an incredibly large audience in a short space of time— Macro-influencers generate millions in media value— They are easier to find on different influencer marketplaces & platforms like Brybe— Time-saving – working with 1 macro influencer vs many micro-influencers— Easier to manage – campaigns with macro-influencers are usually handled by influencer management or PR agenciesMacro-influencers – disadvantages:— Higher reach – macro-influencers have large audiences and followings, making them an ideal option for brands looking to achieve brand awareness. They can reach large numbers of people at the same time, sometimes, using just a single post.— Professionalism – macro-influencers are usually managed by talent managers or agencies who tend to be professional in their dealings. They already have set terms and conditions, which brands are expected to adhere to. This makes it easier to choose the influencers to work with.— Brand exclusivity – when a brand is endorsed by a macro influencer, it becomes “exclusive”, to an extent. The association with a celebrity portrays the brand as “cool”, credible, and one that can “flex muscle” among competitors.— Less risky – micro-influencers may have “fake followers”, especially if their goal is working with brands. Macro-influencers are highly unlikely to have such pitfalls since they are genuinely popular people, based on things that they do. They could be musicians, actors, sportspeople, or socialites.So, Should My Brand Go Micro- or Macro-?Even though through Brybe.com you can find all different kinds of influencers, you have to make that decision by yourself and the choice is truly yours. Before picking a content creator for your next influencer marketing campaign, you should follow the following to-do list:— Consider your brand’s goal – what do you intend to achieve as a brand? Are you looking to increase visibility, brand awareness, reach, or traffic? Or are you looking to increase conversions and sales? If you are looking to increase reach, visibility, or brand awareness, then macro-influencers are your best bet. If you are looking to increase conversions and sales, then go for micro-influencers.— Consider your budget – your budget is a significant determinant of the types of influencers that you get to work with. If your company can afford to pay a macro-influencer, why not use them in a campaign? This, however, should only be a consideration that is based on the intended goal, over and above the fact that your company can afford to pay a macro-influencer.— Consider your audience – whom do you aim at reaching with your influencer marketing campaign? If you have a niche audience, for instance, stay-at-home moms, a micro-influencer is more effective. This is because such an audience is highly likely to relate to and trust someone who is like them – a stay-at-home mom, who has the first-hand experience as a stay-at-home mom.— Consider the influencer’s audience – an influencer’s audience must be the very same one that you are trying to reach. If the influencer’s audience is a niche, then go for a micro-influencer. If an influencer’s audience is vintage car enthusiasts for example, and your brand sells vintage car spare parts, micro-influencer will be highly relevant and a great choice too.— Consider how important credibility is for your brand – we have seen that micro-influencers tend to be more authentic when it comes to their messaging and engaging with their audiences. This is because they are everyday people who will share their personal experiences after using a brand or product. They are therefore more credible. If you need to sell a product whose unique value proposition involves reliability or credibility, for instance, baby diapers, micro- is the way to go.

Brybe for Influencers