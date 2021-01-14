Buffini & Company Founder, CEO Listed in 2021 Swanepoel Power 200 For Second Consecutive Year

Brian Buffini and Dermot Buffini were listed among the 200 most powerful figures in residential real estate.

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swanepoel Power 200 has once again recognized Buffini & Company chairman and founder, Brian Buffini, and chief executive officer, Dermot Buffini, as some of the most influential leaders in the real estate industry. The two join the ranks of influencers from some of the most powerful companies in real estate, including Keller Williams Realty, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and more. The eighth annual listing ranks these qualified professionals in the real estate brokerage industry based on their leadership qualities and future impact on the profession.

“We made a commitment to serve as many people as we could by continuing our industry-leading coaching, ramping up our agent training and providing messages of clarity and hope in uncertain times,” says Brian Buffini. “2020 was a tough year, and we are honored to be recognized for helping the real estate community move forward from trying times.”

The Swanepoel Power 200 ranks the most powerful people in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Their team spends 500 hours analyzing bios, annual reports and transaction and sales volume data and takes days to deliberate those who will make the cut. Deliberators reference a combination of a leader’s presence, professional activities and future impact to determine where he or she falls on the list.

View the complete Swanepoel Power 200 rankings for 2021.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, immigrating to San Diego, California, in 1986 where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. Recently, he became a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at thebrianbuffinishow.com.

About Dermot Buffini

Dermot Buffini has been CEO of Buffini & Company since 2013. Prior to taking on the CEO role, Dermot was the Senior Vice President of Business Development. Dermot was a finalist for the 2020 San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, selected as a RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200 for the past two years. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego, California, from Dublin, Ireland in 2004.

