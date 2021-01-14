Webinar: How to Use Windows Virtual Desktop as a Business Differentiator by System Soft Technologies

3 ways a WVD Manager help businesses and their remote workforces thrive in a post-pandemic economy by improving cloud costs, increasing savings, enhancing cloud security, boosting employee productivity

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The webinar—“How to Use Windows Virtual Desktop as a Business Differentiator”—will provide business leaders and IT professionals an understanding about how a Windows Virtual Desktop Manager strategy can create a more agile business, empowering it to grow through innovation, optimization and scale now and post-pandemic.



“These times of COVID-19 have stopped many businesses in their tracks, and others are trying to meet increased demand with reduced resources, transitioning to remote work to help save lives, while supporting business agility and growth,” said Don Bilbrey, Senior Cloud Architect at Systems Soft Technologies, and webinar presenter. “Now, IT is on the clock to cost-effectively and easily implement remote work solutions and security. So, the demand for remote work solutions has increased, with an eye toward Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) to support remote workforces, protect data integrity, boost productivity, increase security and compliance, and gain efficiencies.”

Join Bilbrey and Nerdio Channel Manager Will Ominsky as they unroll the blueprint for designing and implementing a WVD Manager strategy for any organization, showcasing why a desktop and application virtualization service powered by Microsoft Azure can be easily deployed to help maintain data sovereignty, prohibit digital loss and strengthen security, all without deploying hardware solutions or virtual private network (VPN).

For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: How to Use Windows Virtual Desktop as a Business Differentiator

Who: Don Bilbrey, Senior Cloud Architect, SSTech; Will Ominsky, Channel Manager, Nerdio

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 21, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies andrea.thomas@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801 x337