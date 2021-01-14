Tieks CEO Kfir Gavrieli Delivers Cupcakes and Facemasks to Los Angeles Front Line Workers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As COVID-19 surges throughout the southland, local frontline healthcare workers have been left overwhelmed with doubled the patient load while hospitals remain at maximum capacity due to the record number of Covid cases. On December 31st, Kfir Gavrieli, CEO of Los Angeles based shoe wear brand Tieks, hand-delivered 2,500 cupcakes and facemasks to Los Angeles county nurses, doctors, and hospital staff to celebrate and thank our healthcare heroes. The New Year’s Eve philanthropic effort was part of the #goodforthelonghaul initiative started by the Emergency Supply Donor Group.

When he heard about the giving back initiative, Gavrieli generously jumped at the opportunity to spread some kindness to the frontline heroes of COVID-19 in hopes that this would spark some much-needed joy for the New Year. Kfir Gavrieli, along with Joe Sanberg and team members, hand-delivered 2,500 individually wrapped Hansen Cakes Bakery cupcakes and Tieks cloth face masks to the medical workers at LAC+USC Medical Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, all of which are currently at capacity in the fight against coronavirus.

The generous donation of Tieks branded cloth face masks are part of a continued #MaskTOGETHER effort by Tieks to ensure as many people as possible have the PPE needed to keep safe and healthy. Kfir Gavrieli and his company Tieks have helped supply PPE across the US with his Operation #SewTogether initiative and continues to give back within the Los Angeles community.

“I am incredibly honored to be able to visit our local frontline heroes and hear firsthand of their selfless dedication to keeping our county safe and healthy. We hope this small act will bring smiles and comfort to the heroes keeping our community safe and functioning,” Gavrieli said. “We can’t fix everything, but we can all do something to support our friends on the frontline.”

