STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

JOINT STATEMENT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MONTPELIER POLICE DEPARTMENT

CAPITOL POLICE DEPARTMENT

WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Vermont law enforcement agencies provide update on security planning

MONTPELIER, Vermont (Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021) — Law enforcement agencies including the Vermont State Police, Montpelier Police Department, Capitol Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to plan for any potential protests, disruptions or other eventualities that might occur in the Capital Region of Vermont in the days ahead.

Police agencies are unaware of any specific, credible threats directed toward the Statehouse, Montpelier or elsewhere in Vermont. However, state law enforcement is cognizant of calls for nationwide action including an “armed march” at all 50 state capitals this weekend and next week. In the wake of the violent insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, which resulted in the murder of a police officer and the deaths of other individuals, law enforcement agencies in Vermont and across the country are ensuring that they are taking appropriate steps to plan and provide for the safety of the public.

To ensure operational security, police are unable to describe details of the measures, seen and unseen, that agencies are taking. The Vermont State Police, Montpelier Police Department, Capitol Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department are working in close coordination with one another and with local, state and federal law enforcement partners in threat monitoring and mitigation.

As Gov. Phil Scott and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said earlier this week, state leaders and law enforcement believe in and fully support the constitutional rights of all Vermonters, but also encourage the public to consider, in light of recent events and in the interest of personal responsibility and safety, when the best time is to exercise these rights.

Law enforcement agencies are keenly aware there is considerable public concern surrounding the recent violence in Washington and upheaval and uncertainty nationwide, however there is currently no additional information available. If at any point a threat to public safety in Vermont becomes known, the authorities will provide an update immediately to the community.

As always, police ask members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious people, incidents or possible threats to their local law enforcement agency. Tips also may be submitted online at www.vtips.us.

