Pocketstop Announces 190% Revenue Growth

Communications Software Provider Sets Another Record Year of New Customer Growth and Client Retention Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pocketstop, a communication software solutions company that helps businesses improve employee or customer communication strategies, announced today a 190 percent record increase in new business revenue growth for 2020.



The COVID-19 pandemic drove growth for the company as businesses across the U.S. identified the need for an effective, easy to use mass notification system to communicate with their target audiences regarding new coronavirus safety protocols and procedures. New clients came from a variety of industries including grocery, automotive, mass transit, commercial real estate, healthcare, and more. Pocketstop also continued experiencing record customer retention rates in excess of 90 percent as compared to industry-wide averages of 80 percent.

During this time, Pocketstop continued to receive a number of awards for RedFlag. Most notably, it received the Summer 2020 High Performer, Fall 2020 High Performer, and Winter 2021 High Performer all from G2.

“This year has been historic in terms of the challenges faced by our clients,” said Daniel Wagstaff, Chief Executive Officer, Pocketstop. “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, our staff of experienced and trained professionals worked extremely hard to help our current clients fully leverage our software tools to effectively communicate with their audiences. In addition, a tidal wave of new customers needed to quickly get set up on our platforms to meet the everchanging business environment the COVID-19 pandemic and other events forced upon them.”

Using features such as Polling and Acknowledgement, companies were able to efficiently coordinate with their employees, provide constant updates and ensure safety measures were met in the workplace. In addition, clients continued to use RedFlag during traditional emergencies such as office closures, severe weather alerts, and other crisis scenarios.

About Pocketstop

Pocketstop is a communication software solutions company who empower companies to create personalized, automated messages designed to provide rapid ROI backed by the industry’s best support at a cost, customers can afford. Our commitment to excellence propelled us to become the industry’s pioneer in innovative and effective technologies with a portfolio of customer-focused products designed to drive audience behavior, improve efficiency, provide insight and actionable data for decision making and improve ROI to our customers by improving their existing internal or customer communication strategies. For more information, visit https://pocketstop.com.