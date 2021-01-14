BennuBio Welcomes New COO

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, NM, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BennuBio—an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based biotechnology company—announces that Matthew Hess joined the company as Chief Operations Officer.

Matthew Hess has over 20 years’ experience helping start-up companies bring technology to market. With a background in software engineering and deep experience in life sciences tools and flow cytometry, Matthew was instrumental in the success of Intellicyt, another local company, which pioneered the concept of high-throughput flow cytometry. After over a decade at Intellicyt, Matthew spent two years with IsoPlexis, a pioneer in the field of single-cell proteomics.

Commenting on his new position, Matthew stated, “What I love about start-ups is that each individual has the ability to make a difference. In a start-up, everything matters. Every decision is critical, and everyone influences the success of the company.”

“With his extensive experience with start-ups in the life sciences, Matthew will provide valuable guidance and insight in ramping up our commercialization efforts,” added CEO, Steve Graves.

BennuBio is an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based biotechnology company developing innovative large particle cell analysis instruments for biomedical and pharmaceutical industries. Bennubio's instrument, the Velocyt, has applications in cancer, immunology and infectious disease research. For more information, visit Bennubio.com.

