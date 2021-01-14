Swanston joins Rise Run Capital as Partner

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas-based Rise Run Capital (“Rise Run”) announced Alex Swanston has joined the firm as a Partner. Mr. Swanston, a 15-year veteran in the lower-middle private equity market, was most recently a Partner in the Transaction Advisory Services team at Baker Tilly where he led the team’s Southern Region.

Mr. Swanston’s responsibilities will include sourcing new portfolio companies, supporting strategic growth at current Rise Run portfolio companies, and leading the firm’s transaction team. Additionally, as a Partner, Mr. Swanston will play a critical role in supporting Rise Run’s strong culture and investing philosophy.

"We are excited to have Alex join our team given his strong reputation within the private equity community," said Rise Run Partner Corbin Cook. "Alex shares our firm’s dedication to growing companies while benefiting all stakeholders including company team members, sellers, and our investors by practicing conscious capitalism. Alex is not only a great finance professional, but also possesses great character and ethics. We are extremely fortunate to have him on our team."

Prior to joining Rise Run, Mr. Swanston was a Partner with Baker Tilly’s Transaction Advisory Services team, a top 10 international CPA and Advisory firm, serving as Southern Regional leader for the Transaction Advisory Services practice.

His primary disciplines included transaction and advisory services related to buy and sell side due diligence, debt and equity financing, post-acquisition accounting and integration, operational restructuring, post-acquisition strategic planning, financial forecasting, and modeling. He has worked on transactions with aggregate deal value of over $4.0 billion over his career.

"I'm delighted to join Rise Run as I embark on this next phase in my career," said Alex. "I was very impressed with Rise Run’s mandate to help lower middle market companies solve liquidity constraints and become long term value creation partners.”

Prior to joining the Baker Tilly, Alex spent five years in the Corporate Turnaround and Restructuring practice at Deloitte where he supported large corporate operational and financial restructuring/distressed situations.

About Rise Run Capital

Rise Run Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm which invests capital in middle market companies with a focus on consumer retail products, manufacturing, healthcare, distribution and logistics, and service companies.

Reagan Montgomery Rise Run Capital LLC 949-395-5489