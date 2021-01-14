F&W’s 2021 Conservation Camp Registration is Open

If you are 12 to 14 years old and want to learn about Vermont's wildlife and gain outdoor skills, consider attending one of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department's Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer.

Specific details about whether the Camps will be able to operate, and what protocols relating to COVID-19 will be in place, will be communicated via the department’s website as they become clear.

The one-week camp programs are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury. Campers participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing and more. Natural resource professionals come to the camp to share information on their programs and take campers out for field activities.

“Whether kids come alone or with friends, they are guaranteed to meet new people and form new bonds while experiencing Vermont’s natural resources to the fullest,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Coordinator Alison Thomas. “An important take-away message and common theme during the week is that conserving and managing habitat will help ensure Vermont will have fish and wildlife in the future.”

“We would love to have all of the advanced sessions filled for girls who have already attended a basic session,” added Thomas. “Advanced sessions are for campers who have completed a basic session the summer before and who are 16 years old or younger. Advanced sessions include more in-depth activities about backpacking, camping, natural resources, and unique hunting and fishing techniques.”

Conservation Camps open June 20 and continue until August 13. Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment.

Applications and information are available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

COVID-19 remains an unknown factor in planning for the 2021 Conservation Camp program. Keeping staff and campers safe and healthy could mean last minute changes. While registration is open, with all camp weeks available to the full number of campers, the specific details of how camp may run are subject to change based on guidance from the Vermont Health Department and the Governor’s orders. This could include and is not limited to, reducing the number of sessions held, reducing the number of students in each session, or canceling the program for 2021. For more information, contact FWGMCC@vermont.gov or call 802-522-2925.

