For an Immaculate Build That Keeps its Cool – CORSAIR Launches Versatile 5000 Series of Mid-Tower Cases

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced a new series of mid-tower ATX cases to suit nearly any build: the CORSAIR 5000D, 5000D AIRFLOW, and the iCUE 5000X RGB. Every 5000 Series case offers simple and tidy cable management thanks to the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system, terrific cooling from included fans featuring CORSAIR AirGuide technology, and a spacious interior that fits multiple radiators, including two 360mm simultaneously. Between the understated styling of the 5000D, the optimized airflow of the 5000D AIRFLOW, and the eye-catching RGB lighting behind four beautiful tempered glass panels of the 5000X RGB, the 5000 Series has a case to meet any builder’s priorities.



Debuting in the recently launched 4000 Series, the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system has proven to be a hit with PC builders looking to minimize the hassle of cable routing while still achieving a clean, professional look for their system. The 5000 Series takes RapidRoute even further, with a concealed cutout, wide enough to fit all major connectors to your motherboard, and multiple removable routing channels through which you can run all your cables out of sight. With a generous 25mm of cable routing depth behind the motherboard, and a magnetic door behind which to hide your cabling, it’s exceptionally easy to build a top-tier PC that also looks the part.

The 5000D and 5000D AIRFLOW include two 120mm fans with CORSAIR AirGuide technology, built with anti-vortex vanes that concentrate airflow for enhanced cooling directed towards your PC’s hottest components. The 5000X RGB goes a step further with three included SP120 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs each, controlled by an included iCUE Lighting Node CORE controller and CORSAIR iCUE software.

The spacious interior of all three cases offers great cooling potential, with room for up to 10x 120mm or 4x 140mm cooling fans. A specialized motherboard tray with customizable fan mounts enables you to install an additional 360mm radiator into the side of a 5000 Series case to bolster your cooling. With room for up to 4x 2.5in SSDs and 2x 3.5in HDDs, along with a host of front panel I/O connections including a USB 3.1 Type-C port and 2x USB 3.0 ports, the 5000 Series has all of your needs covered.

With the full range of features available in all three cases, the only choice is which style you prefer. The 5000D is equipped with a minimalist solid steel front panel, complete with dedicated ventilation channels for air intake. The 5000D AIRFLOW’s steel front panel is perforated with triangular cutouts for maximum airflow to your components. The 5000X RGB makes for a breathtaking build encased in four tempered glass panels, perfect for displaying the vibrant RGB lighting from the included SP RGB ELITE fans and all your RGB components. Whichever case from the 5000 Series you choose, one thing is clear: you’ll have an immaculate build that keeps its cool.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR 5000D, 5000D AIRFLOW, and 5000X RGB are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR 5000D, 5000D AIRFLOW, and 5000X RGB are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR 5000D, 5000D AIRFLOW, and 5000X RGB, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

