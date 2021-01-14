Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IFIC Welcomes New Member – J.P. Morgan

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that J.P. Morgan has joined the organization as a member.

“IFIC’s Board of Directors is pleased to welcome J.P. Morgan as a new member,” said Paul C. Bourque, president and CEO, IFIC. “With its longstanding history of providing a comprehensive range of financial products and services, I look forward to the perspective and expertise the firm will lend to industry conversations.”

With dedicated teams across Canada, J.P. Morgan is a global leader offering banking, markets and securities services in more than 100 countries.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. The organization is proud to have served Canada’s investment funds industry and its investors for more than 50 years.

