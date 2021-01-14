Five Towns College Prepares Students for Success

Educating Creative Students Since 1972 Briyahna Rice Five Towns College Residence Halls

DIX HILLS, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Briyahna Rice is a May 2020 graduate who earned a Bachelor of Science degree (B.S.) in Mass Communication at Five Towns College. Looking back over her time spent as a student, some personal goals she achieved while attending included understanding how important it was to manage her time and learning to be patient with herself if she didn't achieve something the first time around. These were two basic lessons that prepared her for success.While a student, Briyahna's first internship was a contributing writer for Step Up Magazine, producing an article a week for their Lifestyle Column. From there, she was a contributing writer for The Quad Magazine, writing more college centric articles by and for up and coming university students.In response to the question about what some of the obstacles were that she overcame while at Five Towns College, advised, "figuring out where I fit in with people who may have been more experienced and more confident than I was. My experience at FTC has equipped me with the skills I didn't think I needed in order to get the jobs I didn't think I'd get." That was interesting to hear from such an accomplished graduate but is likely a familiar statement by young students just getting started.Five Towns College helps students from underserved communities achieve their educational goals by furnishing them with the tools they need to be successful. Five Towns College participates in the NYS Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP) . Each HEOP institution must ensure that their students are provided with sufficient academic support services, tuition assistance, supplemental financial assistance, and full need packaging to enable them to successfully complete the institutional components required for graduation. Briyahna is a shining star and classic example representing a successful HEOP student at Five Towns College during her four years here.Five Towns College also offers a Career Access Prep Program. This program is a collaboration between the Student Access Office and the Career Services Center that assists students with professional development and preparedness for the workforce. Briyahna took advantage of this opportunity. She was also a peer tutor helping others in her program, Mass Communication. She was a Writer/Reporter for the FTC newspaper, The Record Online, and she worked for the college radio station, WFTU. As a quintessential Five Towns College student, Briyahna did it all!Currently, Briyahna serves as a Public Relations Assistant for the Huntington Arts Council in Huntington, Long Island. Having obtained this position during the Fall 2020, the College is especially proud to hear about her accomplishments and happy to share her success story with others.

