Sen. Dave Schatz’s Legislative Column for Jan. 14, 2021

A Proud Day for the Show-Me State

On Monday, Jan. 11, I was proud and humbled to preside over the inauguration of Missouri’s 57th governor. While it was a cold, brisk day, it was a day that represented the best of our state. As president pro tem of the Missouri Senate, I oversaw the joint legislative session where the governor and other recently elected statewide office holders took the oath of office on the steps of the State Capitol. It was a day befitting our great state, filled with pageantry and traditions that remind us of what it means to be a Missourian.

Senator Schatz presides over Monday’s joint legislative session.

2021 marks our state’s bicentennial; 200 years ago, Missouri became the 24th state to enter the Union. Throughout its history, our state has seen its fair share of challenges and successes, but as the governor said during his inaugural address, our state is strong because of its people. From the bustling metropolitan areas of St. Louis and Kansas City to the rural farm communities scattered throughout the Show-Me State, the people who call Missouri home are tough and resilient. Whether it was the frontline health care worker clocking in long hours to take care of their patients or the farmer working late into the night to help feed our state, our future is bright because, as the governor put it, Missourians are hardworking, God-fearing, decent folk. I couldn’t have said it better myself.

As I listened to the governor’s inaugural address, I couldn’t help but reflect on the man standing just a few feet in front of me. During his time in the Missouri Senate, I had the pleasure of serving with him and calling him a colleague. I know him to be an honorable man who embodies conservative, commonsense leadership — his word is his bond. From his career in law enforcement to his time in the General Assembly, the governor sets an inspiring example of what it means to be a devoted public servant. While Monday was a special day for him and his family, I believe it was a day that all Missourians can be proud of, a day filled with hope and optimism for the future of our great state.

I truly believe we both want what’s best for our great state. I am confident in the governor’s ability to lead our state, through good days and bad, and I look forward to working with him to make Missouri a better place to live, work and raise a family.

It is an honor to serve our community in the Missouri Senate. If you have any other questions or concerns about state government, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (573) 751-3678 or by email at dave.schatz@senate.mo.gov — we are honored to serve you.