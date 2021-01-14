ConnectWise Strengthens Leadership Team with Three New Appointments

Company names new chief information security officer, executive vice president of growth and senior vice president of engineering

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of software and expert services purpose-built for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced the expansion of its leadership team with three new executive appointments across the information security, growth and engineering departments. Chris Timms joins ConnectWise as EVP of growth from his former role at ACI Worldwide, Tom Greco is promoted from director of information security to chief information security officer (CISO) and Tony Clancy has been named SVP of engineering from his previous position at CentralSquare Technologies.

Timms leads a newly created growth organization within ConnectWise focused on creating value for partners through the ConnectWise ecosystem and the larger industry. His responsibilities include corporate strategy, corporate development and the partner ecosystem, as well as helping drive innovation across the company. Timms will also be involved in future acquisitions, helping ensure seamless integration for partners. Timms has 15 years of experience in the technology industry and spent the last seven years at ACI Worldwide, a market-leading payments technology company. At ACI, Timms held several different roles in operations, strategy, and product management. He most recently served as its VP for market strategy, strategic pricing, and market intelligence and led these functions globally.

Greco is responsible for ConnectWise’s overall security strategy, including identifying and implementing security practices, policies and solutions, and driving best practices for infrastructure and application security. He and his team also keep colleagues and the executive leadership team educated on all matters related to ConnectWise’s security posture. Previously, Greco served as Citi’s Senior Vice President and International Group Information Security Officer. While there, he established Citi’s Mexico application security organization and successfully led a multi-disciplined team in combatting high-volume, automated cyberattacks.

Clancy is responsible for working with the global engineering team to deliver on ConnectWise’s cloud platform vision and continued product excellence for partners. Prior to ConnectWise, Clancy served as the VP of development at CentralSquare Technologies. Over his career, he also held positions as the VP of LearnSmart Technologies at McGraw-Hill Education, chief technology officer at Edgenuity and VP, technology strategy & architecture at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

“I am excited to announce these three new appointments to the leadership team,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “Each member brings a wealth of experience, expertise and unique perspectives on our business, through their combined decades working with top channel and technology organizations. With this elite team in place, I am incredibly optimistic about our company’s potential for growth and success going into 2021 and beyond.”

About ConnectWise:

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise .

PR Contacts: Elizabeth Bassler, ConnectWise Ebassler@connectwise.com Jeff Tieszen, Touchdown PR connectwise@touchdownpr.com