FDA Clears Deep Learning Application to Support Image Interpretation with Hyperfine’s Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System

Hyperfine's Advanced AI Applications automatically deliver deep learning-powered evaluation of brain injury from bedside Portable MR Imaging to support efficient clinical decision making.

/EIN News/ -- Guilford, CT, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine Research, Inc. has received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its deep-learning image analysis software. These Advanced AI Applications measure brain structure and pathology in images acquired by the category-defining Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System through tools featuring automatic measurement of ventricular volume, brain extraction, brain alignment, and midline shift -- a clinical measure of brain injury.

Included as part of Swoop™’s standard software package, Advanced AI Applications work with Swoop™ to transform the system into a true bedside clinical decision support platform for evaluating brain health and injury. In just minutes after Swoop™ scanning, Advanced AI Applications analyze and return annotated and segmented brain images, providing clinicians of all levels of expertise with quantitative markers for decision support and immediate feedback for diagnostic insight.

“With this powerful tool now built into the Swoop™ system, we are making MR imaging not only accessible at the bedside but making it easier for providers to move quickly from scan to a recommended course of treatment,” commented Dr. Khan Siddiqui, Chief Medical Officer of Hyperfine. “The data provided by Hyperfine's deep learning software will liberate users of our MR technology by providing simple, accessible information in just minutes.”

ABOUT MR IMAGING and the Swoop™ Portable MRI System

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) uses a magnetic field, radio waves, and a computer to produce detailed pictures of the body's internal structures that are clearer, more detailed, and more likely in some instances to identify and accurately characterize disease than other imaging methods. However, fixed MRI systems can be inconvenient and inaccessible for providers and patients, particularly when time is critical. Transport to the MR suite demands complicated scheduling coordination, moving patients, and, often, 4- to 6-hour patient backlogs — all of which compromise the utility of MRI as a diagnostic tool in time-sensitive settings, such as intensive care units and emergency rooms. Furthermore, high capital investments, electrical power needs, and significant maintenance requirements present barriers to adoption across all populations, acutely so for developing countries and rural geographies.

Hyperfine’s Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is designed to address the limitations of current imaging technologies and make MRI accessible anytime, anywhere, to any patient. Swoop™ wheels directly to the patient’s bedside, plugs into a standard electrical wall outlet, and is controlled by an Apple iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to traditional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, images that display the internal structure of the head are captured by Swoop™ at the patient’s bedside, with results in minutes, enabling critical decision-making capabilities across a variety of clinical settings

About Hyperfine Research

Hyperfine lives to make MR imaging available to everyone . The Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System is the result of a total rethink of MR’s potential in the healthcare landscape. What if MR imaging didn’t require a dedicated suite, extensive training or expensive upkeep? Let’s use the wonders of high-field MRI for the appropriate patients, and deploy Swoop™ at the point-of-care for everyone else. Hyperfine received market-ready FDA clearance for its portable MR imaging for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020. Since its launch in the fall of 2020, Swoop has been honored repeatedly, as one of two finalists for the Best New Radiology Vendor of 2020 by Aunt Minnie, the winner of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2020 incubatED Medical Device Innovation Challenge, and with a Best Practices Product Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan, and most recently as a 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree from CES. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with facilities in CT, NY, CA and Taiwan. www.hyperfine.io.

###

Attachment

Chris Ward Hyperfine 1-866-SWOOP-MR cward@hyperfine.io