Influence+United welcomes Hoozu

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Australia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influence+United charter member, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), is broadening Influence+United’s global presence to Australia and New Zealand by welcoming Hoozu, the leading influencer marketing company, to the alliance.

Founded in 2015 out of Sydney, Australia, Hoozu provides its clients with a full service Influencer Marketing offering, from profiling through to production of high performing on brand ad content.

“Australian consumers are youthful, tech savvy, and have the purchasing power to increase revenue for brands. Those consumers rely on influencers to help drive their buying decisions and to connect them with the brands they represent,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As brands integrate influencers into their media buys, it’s imperative that they have a solution that is not only localized, but also global. We’re excited to partner with Hoozu to expand Influence+United’s footprint to Australia and New Zealand.”

“There is an immense opportunity to implement a unified global approach to influencer marketing that’ll secure better rates, quality and performance for our clients.” says Hoozu CEO and Founder Nathan Ruff. “Joining Influencer+united allows us to offer our local clients far greater support into new territories and markets, and offer a more comprehensive service by sharing data and knowledge.”

The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalization and streamline the entire executional journey -- from proposal to results -- for the world’s foremost companies. The alliance will serve as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localized in presence, but global in scope.

About Influence+United

Influence+United is the leading, global Influencer Marketing alliance designed for modern brand marketers. Our member companies work side by side to seamlessly develop actionable and localized campaign concepts, strategies, and investment approaches that provide the expertise and scalability required across the creator economy.

Founded in September 2020, Influence+United seeks to bring together the foremost companies from the Influencer Marketing industry around the world. Collectively, the alliance has exposure to over 3 billion global citizens and geographical expertise for over 90% of multi-continent brand organizations.

More information can be found on the alliance’s website: http://influence-united.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: +1 (407) 543-6100 Email: investors@izea.com