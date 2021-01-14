MPS & EPC Redefine DC/DC Power Conversion with 48V to 6V LLC Module Family for High-Density Computing and Datacenters

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, announced today the launch of a new family of 48V to 6V digital DC/DC power modules for 48V Datacenter Solutions , utilizing eGaN® transistors from Efficient Power Conversion ( EPC ) Corporation. These power modules target applications for high-density computing and datacenters, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and multi-user gaming.



MPS’s MPC1100-54-0000 is the first controller in a product family that will include 48V to 6V LLC modules that utilize eGaN FETs to achieve an overall efficiency above 97% in a small 27mmx18mmx6mm footprint. A key advantage of 48V to 6V front-end conversion includes the enabling of a high-frequency secondary stage that is small enough to be placed much closer to the xPU/ASIC/GPU; this reduces 4X the power distribution loss, compared to the commonly used STC topology for 48V to 12V conversion.

For high-density server applications, record power density and efficiency can be achieved with simple, low-cost topologies, such as an LLC DC/DC converter. eGaN FETs are well-suited for LLC converters due to their combined low gate charge with 5V gate operation that yields very low gate power consumption, ultra-low on resistance, and low output capacitance charge.

With power levels ranging from 300W to 1000W, these modules are scalable to accommodate a range of high-current and high-power applications. Customers can add up to three modules to address higher power requirements, or scale down to one or two modules for lower power requirements.

“The 48V to 6V module family offers an extremely powerful and versatile solution set for high-performance computing, high-density datacenters, and artificial intelligence systems migrating to the 48V power distribution architecture,” said Maurice Sciammas, Sr. VP Marketing & Sales, MPS. “With the EPC devices inside our modules, we can increase power density significantly to meet the demanding requirements of these advanced applications.”

“Advanced computing applications are putting higher demands on power converters, and silicon-based power conversion is not keeping pace,” said Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC. “We are delighted to work with MPS, a leader in this space, to implement GaN into their modules, allowing customers to increase the efficiency, shrink the size, and reduce system cost for 48V power conversion.”

EPC is the leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride-based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote sensing technology (Lidar), and class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy, and cost efficiency.

