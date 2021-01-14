Arrcus Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award for Multi-Cloud Networking

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company, announced that it has been named winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy, and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Arrcus as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

5G advancements and distributed applications are driving the emergence of the cloud edge, which requires a hyperscale transport network while connecting assets across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments. The Arrcus multi-cloud networking (MCN) solution delivers an IPsec-based, easy-to-deploy, high-performance cloud-connectivity, enabling companies to rapidly connect their datacenters and global sites to their cloud or connect cloud-to-cloud in minutes. Built from first principles for modern networking requirements, and with ArcOS, it makes cloud connections easy to set up and manage while being fully encrypted. Highly innovative and providing deep integration between cloud overlays and networking underlays, particularly at the edge of the network, Arrcus MCN eliminates the complexities and improves performance, security, and ease of use while reducing the total cost of ownership.

“On behalf of our team and customers, it’s an honor to be receiving the 2021 BIG Innovation Award for our industry-leading multi-cloud networking solution. Customers want simple, secure, scalable, and seamless connectivity across their data center, edge, and multi-cloud deployments. Arrcus’s MCN and more broadly, our solutions uniquely deliver AnyService, AnyTime, AnyWhere. We are squarely focused on delivering the highest value to our customers with our innovative, high-quality solutions and are grateful to be recognized for the second straight year by the Business Intelligence Group,” said Devesh Garg, co-founder and CEO, Arrcus.

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enrich human experiences by interconnecting people, machines, and data. Our mission is to offer the best-in-class software with the most flexible consumption model at the lowest TCO. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, and Tier One VCs.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

