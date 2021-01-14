e.Republic Inc. Names Cathilea Robinett CEO

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media and government industry veteran Cathilea Robinett will take the reins as chief executive officer of e.Republic, succeeding founder Dennis McKenna, who will move into the executive chairman role.



Robinett brings a wealth of expertise to her new role, having served in several senior leadership positions during her tenure at e.Republic. Previously serving as company president, she has been integral to e.Republic’s leadership in the state and local government arena. As CEO, she will direct operations for the company’s award-winning media platforms, Government Technology, Governing and Techwire, and oversee all websites, events, research services, business intelligence platforms and special programs. Recently, Robinett artfully navigated e.Republic through a challenging 2020, resulting in the company’s overall expansion and growth.

“I am confident that in her new role as CEO, Robinett will steer e.Republic to its strongest expansion and success in the company’s 30-plus-year history,” says Dennis McKenna, founder and executive chairman. “Cathilea has consistently demonstrated a quality of leadership and an understanding and commitment to the people and mission of e.Republic that is unmatched.”

“I am very excited about the future of e.Republic,” says Robinett. “We continue to assemble the most capable and talented team of writers, researchers, market experts and industry innovators to drive forward our mission of making government better. We are committed to this market and I tell everyone I meet that ‘we are just warming up!’”

Robinett serves as a trusted advisor to both public- and private-sector leaders in the United States. She has received numerous awards for her leadership in technology and business, including the National Technology Champion Award for her outstanding contributions to advance public-sector information technology innovation, an Outstanding Women Leadership Award from the National Association of Women Business Owners and the Gertrude Crain Award for women’s leadership in media.

In 2018 Robinett was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation. She currently serves as the Chair of the foundation, which is responsible for building a library and museum worthy of the life, legacy and enduring relevance of Theodore Roosevelt.

About e.Republic:

e.Republic is the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government. For more information, visit the company's website at www.erepublic.com.

Media Contact

Erin Molina, Marketing Director

916-932-1325

emolina@erepublic.com