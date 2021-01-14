Surna Announces Largest Contract in its History

/EIN News/ -- Announces $3.2 Million Sales Contract, Surpassing Previous Record of $2.8 Million

Boulder, Colorado, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) announced today that it recently signed a sales contract valued at $3.2 million.

The project in Arizona is for an approximately 53,000 square feet facility. Surna is under contract to provide custom air handlers, heat recovery chillers, and its StrataAir™ vertical racking air flow system, for the cultivation, processing, drying and office spaces (the mechanical engineering design was done by Surna through a previous contract in October). Surna will also provide its SentryIQ® environmental controls, and system start-up.

Tony McDonald, CEO commented: “For the second time in six months Surna is announcing its largest-ever single contract with this latest contract being nearly 15% larger than the previous record. Over the last several years Surna has invested heavily in technology R&D as well as in our engineering capabilities. The result has been an expanding portfolio of product and system offerings and enhanced engineering sophistication. With Surna’s expanded array of technology offerings, our engineering and sales teams were able to present several options to the client, giving them the opportunity to compare and contrast design approaches and choose the solution best tailored to their particular goals, budget and cultivation methods.”

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. ( www.surna.com ) designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control. Our customers include commercial, state- and provincial-regulated cannabis growers in the U.S. and Canada as well as other international locations, including those growers building new facilities and those expanding or retrofitting existing facilities. Currently, our revenue stream is derived primarily from supplying our products, services and technologies to commercial indoor and hybrid sealed greenhouse facilities ranging from several thousand to more than 100,000 square feet.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

