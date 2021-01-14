Venture for ClimateTech Opens Application Period to Help Innovators Get Climate Tech Ideas Off the Ground

New program is now recruiting its first cohort of innovators to help them accelerate ideas for reducing greenhouse gases

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture For ClimateTech has begun accepting applications for its first cohort. Venture for ClimateTech is a new global non-profit venture studio + accelerator providing innovators with the non-dilutive funding they need to de-risk their opportunity, as well as the tools, training, and talent to begin building and launching a company around their impactful climate tech solution. Participation in the free six-month program—which will be held virtually—entails a competitive selection process.



Innovators and founders who have an idea or technology that has the potential to substantially reduce greenhouse gases are encouraged to apply. Applicants can be located anywhere in the world and should be interested in benefiting the climate tech ecosystem, including in New York State. Particular segments of interest include hardware, software, or business model solutions for buildings, transportation, energy storage, grid, fintech, food and agtech. Solutions that reach, are designed by, and/or positively impact the communities most impacted by climate change also have strong appeal.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend informational webinars to find out more about the program to assess if it’s right for them. Get more information and register for the sessions here.

Session options and topics include:

January 28, 2021, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST - Overview of Venture For ClimateTech, its benefits, and how to apply with Managing Director, Jacqueline Ros Amable.

February 9, 2021, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST - How support and funding at the very early stage can accelerate businesses, with Venture For ClimateTech Sr. Manager, Chante Harris, and CEOs of climate tech companies who took advantage of similar programming.

February 25, 2021, 7:00 PM EST - 8:00 PM EST - A Question and Answer session on the application process and program requirements with Managing Director, Jacqueline Ros Amable, and Devin Sandon, Operations.



The recruitment period closes on March 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST. Select applicants will be invited to participate in a Bootcamp For ClimateTech that will result in the final selection of 10 companies for Cohort 1. Participants in Cohort 1 will be announced on April 22, 2021.

Benefits of participating in the Venture For ClimateTech studio + accelerator include:

Non-dilutive funding: Initial investment of $25k and up to $100k of an investment-matched grant

Access to a network of mentors, EIR’s (Entrepreneurs in Residence), and strategic connections for paths to success

Training and team building assistance with financial support for early hires

Community growth and exposure through the larger climate tech ecosystem under the For ClimateTech umbrella

Educational sessions related to investor readiness

Brand and narrative building, and increased exposure to key stakeholders

Introductions to additional programming



Apply to Venture For ClimateTech here.

For more information on For ClimateTech, including Venture For ClimateTech and Scale For ClimateTech, and to sign up to receive program updates and news, visit ForClimateTech.org .

About For ClimateTech

The For ClimateTech initiative, which includes Venture For ClimateTech and Scale For ClimateTech, is supported by the New York State Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and is administered by non-profit entrepreneurship catalyst NextCorps and impact innovation company SecondMuse . The goal of For ClimateTech initiatives is to accelerate innovations likely to have substantial climate impacts for all, and limit greenhouse gas emissions to 40% of 1990 levels by 2030 as established by The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of New York State.

Venture For ClimateTech Leadership

Jacqueline Ros Amable , Managing Director - Amable is a former founder in the hardware space via Revolar. She is one of the first Latinas to raise millions from investors such as Foundry Group and Techstars. She previously covered the Americas region for Techstars, helping grow innovation ecosystems from Canada through Argentina.

Chante Harris , Sr. Manager - Harris is a go-to-market strategist who has helped numerous global climate related companies launch and grow in New York State. She is also the founder of the Women of Color Collective in Sustainability .

Devin Sandon , Operations - Sandon has spent the last five years scouting, coaching, and supporting early-stage climate innovators. He was part of the original NextCorps administered proof-of-concept program, Nexus-NY, that served founders at this business stage.

Media Contacts:

For more information, media, or digital content please reach out to our Marketing and Community Relations Specialist, Chris Carpenter, or media relations support, Shannon Wojcik.

Chris Carpenter

585-214-2424

chris.carpenter@nextcorps.org