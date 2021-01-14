Sound Blaster Z SE: Greater Sound Blaster Punch for Less

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Sound Blaster Z SE, the latest addition to its well-established Sound Blaster Z-series. This Special Edition comes with updated features designed to deliver an even better audio experience backed by 30 years of audio processing legacy. Sporting a myriad of newly added gaming profiles, as well as microphone and headphone EQ presets, the Sound Blaster Z SE is the ideal sound card for gaming and even video conferencing while working from home.

Featuring the same high-quality audio specifications as its predecessor, with up to 116 dB SNR at an amazing bit rate of up to 24-bit / 192 kHz, the Sound Blaster Z SE offers users an extra boost to entertainment and gaming audio. It includes additional gaming acoustic profiles optimized for the hottest games like PUBG and microphone EQ presets tuned for crystal clear communication. Sound Blaster Z SE now also supports 7.1 virtual on headphones and discrete 5.1 on speakers with an expanded list of headphone profiles to include the latest models to offer an optimized listening experience for users.

These new features are all conveniently accessible via the updated software suite, the Sound Blaster Command where users can enjoy the latest audio technologies and enhancements that are fully customizable. For existing Sound Blaster Z customers, the latest Sound Blaster Command software can be downloaded via the support page .

Pricing and Availability

Sound Blaster Z SE is attractively priced at US$109.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information visit www.creative.com/sbze.



About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

