GBT Announces that it is Developing a Web Server Application for qTerm Device

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is developing a web server application for GBT Tokenize Corp’s qTerm device. The web server, when developed, will be synchronized with qTerm’s mobile application. The web interface when developed will show user’s location, temperature and other health related information. The web server is designed with the goal of user’s privacy and confidentiality to be secured via personal account setup system and industry standard web oriented security mechanisms.



The qTerm, a human vitals device powered by AI, is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The web application, when developed, will enable a direct internet access to the user’s data anywhere around the world including his/hers geo-location, statistical and personal information. Upon user’s permission, synchronized with the mobile app, the body temperature and geographical location will be anonymously shared with other users to provide health risk proximity alerts. GBT’s AI will perform on-going vitals monitoring and analytics to provide personal health related alerts in case results are of a concern. Upon taking vitals measurement, the web server application is designed to present the data, with full synchronization with the mobile app, in real time including color code for body temperature status (Green, Yellow, Red). The web application is also planned to include additional health related important information like location of close clinics, urgent care sites and hospitals. The web application is targeted to be completed by mid-2021.

"It is our goal to a mobile application and a synchronized web interface for qTerm human vitals device. We are working to create the web server application that will reflect the mobile app results within an internet browser. In this way when we are finished with development users will be able to access their data via a mobile app and personal computer, worldwide. Once a user takes his/hers vitals, the results will be securely recorded on the mobile device and sent to the web server application in real time. The web interface will provide another form of personal dashboard to view vitals history and analytics. The main purpose of the web interface is to provide with another medium to assist with potential illness prevention by providing a real time, geographically proximity alert and a robust, personal browser based dashboard. It is planned to be easy for use, and mainly intuitive to fit all age groups. We believe that this type of web interface is an efficient enhancement for qTerm device to enable a personal health web-based assistant monitoring, analyzing, and alerting system for users benefits," said Dr. Rittman GBT’s CTO.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com