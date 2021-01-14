The Old Man and His Sea Chronicles
This book retells the creation stories of Ghost and everything that happened on deck the champion racing boatCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the 1930s, a severe worldwide economic depression took place that had lead people to unemployment, drove people to poverty and hunger, and sunk countless enterprises. During this Great Depression, a class of racing boats called “A Cats” was almost forgotten. In an attempt to revive the glory days of A Cats, David Beaton and Sons created, Ghost. And although general readers today haven't witnessed the Ghost in action, it is through William Fortenbaugh's book, From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G that we get to follow the 22-year racing career of the historical boat.
Fortenbaugh was a Professor Emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University before writing the book. But from the young age of eight, he has been sailing and never stopped. His knowledge, experiences, and love for sailing destined him to be the one to bring Ghost’s championship story to light. Recently, William released his website, www.williamfortenbaugh.com. Check it out to know more about him and his book.
The book comprises Ghost’s launching and racing accomplishments, its crew and their duties, and its construction. And although filled with sailing jargon, the book, in essence, is more of a biography of the racing champion and the characters who contributed to its momentous sail at sea. The story of Ghost and William's enthusiasm to sailing is an obvious labor of love, which makes the book appealing not only to sailing buffs but for anyone who aspires to live by their passion.
If you want to feel the ocean without having to leave your home, get yourself a copy of this book!
