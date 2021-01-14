Personal Transformation Holistic Masterclass Anxiety Reduction Book Launched

Zen Jungle launched a new book, "ZEN JUNGLE: The Holistic Masterclass in how to Truly LOVE LIFE”, to help readers reduce anxiety, improve sleep, heal from pain, and form better relationships.

/EIN News/ -- Leeds, United Kingdom, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Jungle, a UK-based program that aims to guide participants on a path to personal transformation, has launched a new book titled “ZEN JUNGLE: The Holistic Masterclass in how to Truly LOVE LIFE”. The manual outlines 11 easy-to-follow steps for reconstructing negative thoughts, quieting the mind, and finding a new level of peace, purpose, and happiness in life.

For more information, please visit https://www.zenjungle.org

With the latest launch, Zen Jungle offers readers an easy way to become familiar with the program’s philosophy and collection of self-improvement techniques.

Using a combination of knowledge, mindset training, yoga, psychology, physical science, emotional intelligence, and spiritual awakening, the Zen Jungle masterclass aims to help individuals unlock the secrets of their own minds. The program offers holistic tools to help reduce anxiety, improve sleep, heal from pain and illness, and form better relationships.

As a comprehensive compilation of the course in its most simple form, “The Holistic Masterclass in how to Truly LOVE LIFE” includes everything participants need to start their journey towards personal transformation.

In addition to reading the new book, the creators of Zen Jungle recommend that newcomers begin the process by learning the practice of presence, followed by other techniques contained in the manual which will extend peace far beyond meditation.

Participants interested in further exploring the masterclass can register for the company’s extensive online or audio courses and 3-day Zen Jungle retreats, which include course teaching, yoga and more.

The latest announcement is in line with Zen Jungle’s goal of helping individuals learn about their mind, improve their relationship with the voice in their heads and in essence learn more deeply about themselves. The Masterclass also aids the discovery of greater purpose in life, and improving all relationships for the better.

The new book is available on Amazon for Kindle and in paperback at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08Q9VZRCP or https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PVPVXX4

A spokesperson for the company said: “Diverse and comprehensive, this masterclass helps you to discover a state of being where fulfilment, joy, love, adventure and peace reign. It’s a path to the only true freedom, freedom from your mind, and that voice in your head.”

Interested parties can find more information at the above-mentioned website or explore Zen Jungle’s full roadmap at https://www.zenjungle.org/roadmap

