Bridgestone Announces Sustainability Business Framework

With the establishment of its Sustainability Business Framework, Bridgestone accelerates initiatives for contributing to the realization of a carbon neutral society.

Bridgestone has clarified its long-term environmental target of achieving a carbon neutral state by 2050 and beyond along with its target of reducing its total CO 2 emissions by 50% from 2011's level by 2030.

TOKYO (January 14, 2021) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced its Sustainability Business Framework, a roadmap for guiding its initiatives for supporting safe and secure mobility and contributing to the realization of a carbon neutral society.

Bridgestone has consistently sought to reduce its use of resources in its tire and rubber business through means such as developing "Dan-Totsu(class leading)" products with longer lifespans and that use fewer resources. At the same time, the company is promoting the reuse of resources in its solutions businesses, which provide value to customers in the product use phase. Examples of these efforts include Bridgestone's retread (tire-to-tire) business in which the tread portion of worn-down tires is replaced so they can be reused. Looking ahead, the company is looking at a new recycling (tire-to-rubber/tire-to-raw materials) business that includes converting used tires into usable raw materials. Looking to 2030, Bridgestone will move ahead with the development of this business and seek to build a unique sustainable business model that provides benefits for society and customers as well as for Bridgestone. This business model will be designed to contribute to the creation of a circular economy and CO 2 emissions reductions across the entire value chain, which encompasses manufacturing, use by customers, and recycling.

In 2012, Bridgestone unveiled its long-term environmental vision, kicking off initiatives aimed at helping realize a sustainable society. New targets for these initiatives were established with the introduction of the new Milestone 2030 set of medium-term environmental targets in 2020. Guided by these targets, the company is accelerating efforts to decouple business growth from adverse environmental impacts and increased resource consumption. To accelerate its contribution toward a carbon neutral society, Bridgestone has clarified its long-term environmental target of achieving a carbon neutral state by 2050 and beyond along with its target of reducing its total CO 2 emissions by 50% from 2011's level by 2030. These targets are aimed at facilitating further reductions to CO 2 emissions and more aggressive contributions to the realization of a carbon neutral society.

Bridgestone has defined a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050 and established its Mid-Long Term Business Strategy to serve as a guide in accomplishing this vision. With its Mid-Long Term Business Strategy positioning sustainability at its core, Bridgestone aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society together with society and customers.

For more information on Bridgestone's Sustainability Business Framework, please refer to the presentation materials available on Bridgestone's global website.