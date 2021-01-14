Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 ACM Fellows recognized for work that underpins contemporary computing

International group composed of leaders across all of computing's disciplines

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 95 members ACM Fellows for wide-ranging and fundamental contributions in areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, computer graphics, computational biology, data science, human-computer interaction, software engineering, theoretical computer science, and virtual reality, among other areas. The accomplishments of the 2020 ACM Fellows have driven innovations that ushered in significant improvements across many areas of technology, industry, and personal life.

The ACM Fellows program recognizes the top 1% of ACM Members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and/or outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community. Fellows are nominated by their peers, with nominations reviewed by a distinguished selection committee.

“This year our task in selecting the 2020 Fellows was a little more challenging, as we had a record number of nominations from around the world,” explained ACM President Gabriele Kotsis. “The 2020 ACM Fellows have demonstrated excellence across many disciplines of computing. These men and women have made pivotal contributions to technologies that are transforming whole industries, as well as our personal lives. We fully expect that these new ACM Fellows will continue to be in the vanguard of their respective fields.” 

Underscoring ACM’s global reach, the 2020 Fellows represent universities, corporations and research centers in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, The Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The contributions of the 2020 Fellows run the gamut of the computing field―including algorithms, networks, computer architecture, robotics, distributed systems, software development, wireless systems, and web science--to name a few.  

Additional information about the 2020 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows site.

2020 ACM Fellows

Daniel J. Abadi

University of Maryland

For contributions to distributed databases, column-store databases, deterministic databases, graph databases, and stream databases

 

James Allan

University of Massachusetts Amherst

For contributions to information retrieval, including topic detection and tracking

 

Srinivas Aluru

Georgia Institute of Technology

For contributions to parallel methods in computational biology and leadership in data science

 

Andrea C. Arpaci-Dusseau

University of Wisconsin

For contributions to storage and computer systems

 

Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau

University of Wisconsin

For contributions to storage and computer systems

 

Suman Banerjee

University of Wisconsin-Madison

For contributions to design, implementation, and tools of wireless systems.

 

Manuel Blum

Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions to the foundations of computational complexity theory and its application to cryptography and program checking

 

Lionel Briand

University of Ottawa and University of Luxembourg

For contributions to automated software testing

 

David Brooks

Harvard University

For contributions to software and hardware design for power-efficient computer architectures

 

Ran Canetti

Boston University

For contributions to cryptography and computer security

 

John Canny

University of California, Berkeley

For contributions in robotics, machine perception, human-computer interaction, and ubiquitous computing

 

Anantha Chandrakasan

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

For energy-efficient design methodologies and circuits that enabled ultralow-power wireless sensors and computing devices

 

Yao-Wen Chang

National Taiwan University

For contributions to algorithmic electronic design automation

 

Moses Charikar

Stanford University

For design of efficient algorithmic techniques for big data, hashing, approximation algorithms, and metric embeddings

 

Yiran Chen

Duke University

For contributions to nonvolatile memory technologies

 

Graham R. Cormode

University of Warwick

For contributions to data summarization and privacy enabling data management and analysis

 

Patrick Cousot

New York University

For contributions to programming languages through the invention and development of abstract interpretation

 

Mathieu Desbrun

Inria/Ecole Polytechnique/California Institute of Technology For contributions to geometry processing and discrete differential geometry

 

Whitfield Diffie

Findora Advanced Research Center
For the invention of asymmetric public-key cryptography and the promulgation of a practical cryptographic key-exchange method

 

Bonnie J. Dorr

Institute for Human and Machine Cognition

For human-centered and linguistically inspired approaches to natural language processing

 

Nicholas Duffield

Texas A&M University

For contributions to network measurement and analysis.

 

Alan Edelman

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

For contributions to algorithms and languages for numerical and scientific computing

 

Thomas Eiter

TU Wien

For contributions to knowledge representation and reasoning, logic programming, and declarative problem solving

 

Cormac Flanagan

University of California, Santa Cruz

For contributions to static and dynamic program debugging and verification methods

 

Jodi Forlizzi

Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions to design research in human-computer interaction

 

Dieter Fox

University of Washington

For contributions to probabilistic state estimation, RGB-D perception, and learning for robotics and computer vision

 

Sanjay Ghemawat

Google

For contributions to distributed systems design

 

Antonio Gonzalez

Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya

For contributions to the design of energy-efficient and resilient computer architectures.

 

Andrew D. Gordon

Microsoft Research and University of Edinburgh

For contributions to programming languages: their principles, logic, usability, and trustworthiness

 

Steven Gribble

Google

For contributions to virtualization technology across clusters, servers, and networks

 

Susanne E. Hambrusch

Purdue University

For research and leadership contributions to computer science education.

 

Martin Hellman

Stanford University
For the invention of asymmetric public-key cryptography and the promulgation of a practical cryptographic key-exchange method

 

Nicholas Higham

University of Manchester

For contributions to numerical linear algebra, numerical stability analysis, and communication of mathematics

 

C. Anthony (“Tony”) R. Hoare

University of Cambridge

For contributions to the theory of programming, and its application to the practice of engineering of software.

 

Holger H. Hoos

Universiteit Leiden

For contributions to automated algorithm selection and configuration for optimization and machine learning

 

Ihab F. Ilyas

University of Waterloo

For contributions to data cleaning and data integration

 

Lizy Kurian John

University of Texas at Austin

For contributions to the design, modeling and benchmarking of computer architectures

 

Joost-Pieter Katoen

RWTH Aachen University

For contributions to model checking of software and probabilistic systems

 

Nam Sung Kim

University of Illinois

For contributions to design and modeling of power-efficient computer architectures

Sven Koenig

University of Southern California

For contributions to artificial intelligence, including heuristic search and multi-agent coordination

 

David Kotz

Dartmouth College

For contributions to the security, privacy, and usability of mobile systems

 

Arvind Krishnamurthy

University of Washington

For contributions to networks and distributed computer systems

 

Ravi Kumar

Google Research
For contributions to web science modeling, analytics, and algorithms

 

Zhou Kun

Zhejiang University

For contributions to computer graphics

 

Brian Levine

University of Massachusetts Amherst

For contributions to network forensics, security, and privacy, and for thwarting crimes against children

 

Kevin Leyton-Brown

University of British Columbia
For contributions to artificial intelligence, including computational game theory, multi-agent systems, machine learning, and optimization

 

Xuelong Li

Northwestern Polytechnic University

For contributions to computing on and learning from higher-order data

 

Steven H. Low

Washington University in St. Louis

For contributions to adaptive real-time systems, real-time virtualization, and wireless cyber-physical systems

 

Chenyang Lu

Washington University

For contributions to the modeling and design of distributed systems

 

Samuel Madden

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

For contributions to data management and sensor computing systems

 

Scott Mahlke

University of Michigan

For contributions in compiler code generation for instruction level parallelism, and customized microprocessor architectures

 

David Maltz

Microsoft Azure

For contributions to networking infrastructure, including data center networking, network operating systems, and cloud networking

 

Volker Markl

TU Berlin

For contributions to query optimization, scalable data processing, and data programmability

 

Maja Mataric

University of Southern California

For contributions to socially assistive robotics and human-robot systems

 

Filippo Menczer

Indiana University

For research on the vulnerability of social media networks to disinformation and manipulation

 

Jose Meseguer

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

For the development of logical methods for design and verification of computational systems

 

Meredith Ringel Morris

Microsoft Research
For contributions to human-computer interaction, information retrieval, computer-supported cooperative work, and accessibility

 

Nachiappan Nagappan

Microsoft Research

For contributions to empirical software engineering and data-driven software development

 

Radhika Nagpal

Harvard University

For contributions to collective intelligence, including self-organizing systems and swarm robotics

 

Moni Naor

Weizmann Institute of Science
For contributions to the foundations of cryptography and theoretical computer science

 

Chandrasekhar Narayanaswami

IBM T.J. Watson Research Center

For design and development of the Linux Watch and SoulPad, which influenced wearable and mobile systems

 

Sam H. Noh

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

For contributions to storage system software, including flash and byte-addressable non-volatile memory

 

Prakash Panangaden

McGill University
For making continuous state systems amenable to logical and computational treatment

 

Sethuraman Panchanathan

National Science Foundation

For contributions to multimedia technologies and leadership in the scientific community

 

Manish Parashar

University of Utah

For contributions to high-performance parallel and distributed computing and computational science

 
Keshab K. Parhi

University of Minnesota
For contributions to architectures and design tools for signal processing and networking accelerators

 

Haesun Park

Georgia Institute of Technology

For contributions to numerical algorithms, data analytics, and leadership in computational science and engineering

 

Gordon Plotkin

University of Edinburgh

For contributions to the science of programming languages, particularly their operational and denotational semantics

 

Michael O. Rabin

Harvard University

For the introduction of nondeterministic automata, probabilistic automata, and for contributions to computability and computational complexity theory

 

Kui Ren

Zhejiang University
For contributions to wireless system security and cloud data security

 

Paul Resnick

University of Michigan

For contributions to recommender systems, economics and computation, and online communities

 

Mary Beth Rosson

Pennsylvania State University

For contributions to human-computer interaction, including scenario-based design

 

Steven Salzberg

Johns Hopkins University
For contributions to computational biology, including software for DNA sequence analysis, alignment, and genome assembly

 

Sanjit Arunkumar Seshia

University of California, Berkeley

For contributions to formal verification, inductive synthesis, and cyber-physical systems

 

Adi Shamir

Weizmann Institute of Science
For contributions to the field of cryptography

 

Heng Tao Shen

University of Electronic Science and Technology of China

For contributions to large-scale multimedia content understanding, indexing and retrieval.

 

Amit Sheth

University of South Carolina

For contributions to data semantics and knowledge-enhanced computing

 

Adam Smith

Boston University

For contributions to data privacy and cryptography

 

Olga Sorkine-Hornung

ETH Zurich

For contributions to digital geometry processing, computer animation, computer graphics and visual computing

 

Rick L. Stevens

Argonne National Laboratory

For contributions in high-performance computing systems, collaborative environments, and tools for large-scale science initiatives

 

Peter Stone

University of Texas at Austin

For contributions to automated planning, learning, and multiagent systems with applications in robotics and ecommerce

 

Yufei Tao

Chinese University of Hong Kong

For contributions to algorithms for large scale data processing

 

Leandros Tassiulas

Yale University

For contributions to network control and optimization with applications in communication networks

 

Kenneth Lane Thompson

Google

For contributions to the development of operating systems theory and for the implementation of the UNIX operating system

 

Andrew Tomkins

Google
For contributions to face recognition, computer vision, and multimodal interaction

                               

Olga Troyanskaya

Princeton University and Simons Foundation
For contributions to computational biology, data integration

 

Matthew A. Turk
Tokyo Institute of Technology and
University of California, Santa Barbara
For contributions to the understanding of the web and web-based social networks

 

Wil Van Der Aalst

RWTH Aachen University

For contributions to process mining, process management and data science

 

Toby Walsh
University of New South Wales Sydney, CSIRO Data61

For contributions to artificial intelligence

 

Wei Wang

University of California, Los Angeles

For contributions to the foundation and practice of data mining

 

Laurie Ann Williams

North Carolina State University

For contributions to empirical research on agile software development, software security, and software engineering education                                                     

 

Cathy H. Wu

University of Delaware

For contributions to bioinformatics, computational biology, knowledge mining and semantic data integration

 

Shuicheng Yan
YITU Technology
For contributions to visual content understanding techniques and application

 

Wang Yi

Uppsala University

For contributions to the automated analysis

and verification of real-time systems

 

Michael J. Zyda

University of Southern California

For contributions to game design, game and
virtual reality networking, and body tracking

 

About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address the field’s challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession’s collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence.  ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

About the ACM Fellows Program

The ACM Fellows Program initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners and end users of information technology throughout the world. The new ACM Fellows join a distinguished list of colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.
                                                                                                  ###


Jim Ormond
Association for Computing Machinery
(212) 626-0505
ormond@hq.acm.org

