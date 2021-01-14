3T Pro Now Offering Three Managed I.T. Service Plans

One of Texas’ best in computer support and I.T. services has expanded its services.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that it is now offering three managed I.T. service plans.

“We are very excited about this,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and I.T. Services to a wide variety of small- and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed I.T. Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

The company, which is also offering free network assessments to businesses in Dallas, has three managed I.T. service plans that include Silver Support, Gold Support, and Platinum Support.

“Our Silver plan provides your business with a solid network security foundation - Network Security and Hourly I.T. Support,” Tommy revealed. “This is the perfect standalone service to add a strong layer of security to your network.”

According to Tommy, the Gold plan pairs the security of the Silver plan with the addition of unlimited remote I.T. support. Additionally, organizations will beneﬁt from Oﬃce 365 subscriptions, disaster recovery backups, email security filters, and much more.

“Our Platinum package provides all the security of our Silver plan, and all the features of the Gold plan topped oﬀ with our full-service technical support services,” Tommy said. “It’s the perfect plan for small businesses who want a fully managed I.T. program with a ﬁx monthly cost.”

In addition, 3T Pro, which is celebrating two decades in business, is also offering free on-site evaluations of I.T. systems of businesses in Dallas. This allows businesses in Dallas to ensure that their business is protected and operating as efficiently as possible. Businesses that are interested in scheduling a free on-site evaluation can call (972) 509-0585 or fill out a short form on the company’s website.

As it relates to 3T Pro’s three managed I.T. service plans, Tommy said, “Some businesses prefer our managed I.T. support Silver Plan that provides strong network security coupled with a discounted hourly rate. Other customers prefer to have a fixed monthly cost for services, so they adopt the managed I.T. support Gold or Platinum service plans. No matter your choice, we’re committed to providing service and support that works best for you and your business.”

For more information, please visit https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/ and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

About 3T Pro

