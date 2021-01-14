Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rugby Grants Incentive Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) reports that it has, subject to exchange approval, granted an aggregate 4,620,000 stock options to 6 directors and 3 officers with an exercise price of $0.10. All options granted are subject to vesting provisions and have a 5 year term.

RUGBY MINING LIMITED
Bryce Roxburgh
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications
Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.687.3141
Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941		 Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2
info@rugbymining.com
  

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


