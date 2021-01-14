Top Stock Picks - Big Ideas for 2021
The dividend of XOM alone at over 7% is enough to lure attention to those looking to fill in the fixed income portion of their portfolio.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ringing in the new year, Jeffrey Kamys of Baseline Investments has once again gone to work to uncover several BIG IDEAS for 2021. Last year we hit some massive HR’s with The Trade Desk, Docusign and Cardlytics.
Fubo TV
Extremely interesting play in the “cut the cable” world as the migration to app-driven TV continues. Fubo TV has a bit of a marketing challenge ahead as the company started with a focus on soccer alone, but it has now expanded to add a full selection of over 200 channels. The biggest draw here is their sports programming and the 4K delivery. As a user myself, I am impressed with the selection of over 50 sports channels and well over 100 programs delivered in 4K. The stock rocketed to over $60 in late December but was hit with a great deal of selling as the insider lockup period expired. It’s found support in the $25-30 range and looks like a potential candidate for takeover at some point by a larger competitor in the space.
Coca-Cola
Boring old/safe Coca-Cola? You mean the stock you inherited from your grandparents that doesn’t really do much but isn’t going anywhere, and pays a dividend? Well, yes, that Coca-Cola…. Why, you ask? Well, for the first time it its company’s history Coca-Cola is getting into the hard alcohol business. In 2021, Coca-Cola will launch the alcoholic version of its Topo-Chico sparkling water along with beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Company in the United States. When you think about the distribution chains Coke already has, this product can proliferate rather quickly. Recent popularity in alcoholic seltzers sent the stock of Boston Beer Company booming in 2020, and Coke stands to benefit as well in 2021.
Exxon Mobil
The dividend alone at over 7% is enough to lure attention to those looking to fill in the fixed income portion of their portfolio. If you were able to pick up this stock at $32-33 range that dividend looks even better now. This pick is about more than just a dead cat bounce, it’s also partly about the re-opening after the COVID vaccine is more widely distributed. The big hurt in the energy business is not just electric cars, but it’s the lack of Jet Fuel usage and the lack of overall commuting as people aren’t going to work. So as travel picks up and people begin to use their cars more, Exxon stands to benefit.
Disclosure: This article was written by Jeffrey Kamys a Financial Advisor with Baseline Investments, and is general in nature. Baseline Investments owns FUBO, KO and XOM in some client accounts we professionally manage. This material is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is not a recommendation. Past performance is not always indicative of future returns.
