Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,591 in the last 365 days.

Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.

The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1.        Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):
  Votes For   Votes Withheld
  #   %   #   %
Peter J. Bissonnette 20,254,813   99.965   7,042   0.035
Adrian I. Burns 20,256,113   99.972   5,742   0.028
Christina J. Clark 20,260,140   99.992   1,715   0.008
Richard R. Green 20,256,821   99.975   5,034   0.025
Gregg Keating 20,258,812   99.985   3,043   0.015
Michael W. O’Brien 20,256,893   99.976   4,962   0.024
Paul K. Pew 20,260,012   99.991   1,843   0.009
Jeffrey C. Royer 20,260,052   99.991   1,803   0.009
Bradley S. Shaw 20,260,780   99.995   1,075   0.005
Mike Sievert 20,261,152   99.997   703   0.003
Carl E. Vogel 20,260,252   99.992   1,603   0.008
Sheila C. Weatherill 20,255,301   99.968   6,554   0.032
Steven A. White 20,261,093   99.996   762   0.004


2.        Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by ballot):
  Votes For   Votes Withheld
  #   %   #   %
  20,261,380   99.998   475   0.002
               

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.