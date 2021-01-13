Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
January 13, 2021 - Herring statement in support of legislative efforts to end the death penalty

~ In support of legislative efforts to end the death penalty ~

RICHMOND (January 13, 2021)—Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the following statement expressing his support for efforts by Gov. Northam and legislative leaders to end the death penalty in the 2020 legislative session:

 

“It is time for Virginia to end the death penalty and I will support Governor Northam’s efforts to make it happen this year. Its abolition must be part of our work to reform a flawed and imperfect criminal justice system.”

 

