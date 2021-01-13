The Nuclear Security Enterprise is Hiring!

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will be hosting a virtual hiring event Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, although candidates will have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event.

The registration link is available here.

WHAT: NNSA is hosting a virtual Job Fair, Wednesday, January 27, with openings for more than 2,000 NNSA federal and contractor positions, including engineers, policy experts, and physical scientists, throughout the country.

WHERE: Virtual – Online (Registration link: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/NNSA/e/PkQ07)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT

WHO: NNSA personnel will review resumes submitted in advance to help determine which candidates can be scheduled for interviews during the virtual job fair. Candidates will also have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event. Candidates will be able to have one-on-one chats with hiring managers and human resource professionals regarding the available opportunities. Depending on the volume of participants, NNSA staff may need to schedule interviews after the one-day event.

During the virtual job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to browse videos about the Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE) sites. From the virtual lobby, attendees can visit hiring booths, view information for each NSE location, and if interested, apply directly for jobs of interest.

NNSA’s laboratories, plants, and sites are responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science. The agency is actively recruiting the next generation of nuclear security professionals to build a robust and diverse workforce.

Please visit our website for more information.