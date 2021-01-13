Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Comments on Nebraska’s Ongoing Bid for Space Command Headquarters

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Redstone Arsenal had been named as the preferred location of U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM). Nebraska was designated as a reasonable alternative location.

“Even with today’s announcement, Nebraska will continue to make the case to the incoming administration for bringing USSPACECOM to the Heartland in the coming days and weeks,” said Gov. Ricketts. “When you look at the data and our competitive advantages, Nebraska remains the best place in the nation to locate this mission.”